Veteran broadcaster Chris Evans has revealed he has skin cancer.

On The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio, the 57-year-old said it is in the early stages and that he was told the cancer is treatable.

He said on Monday morning: "We need to discuss what's going on with this issue.

"It is a melanoma.

"There's this phrase called a malignant melanoma - you know once you get something and you find out all about it - that is a redundant phrase because if it is a melanoma it is malignant.

Evans, an avid runner, joked he will run every day in the days leading up to his appointment. Credit: PA

"But it's been caught so early, just so you know, that it should be completely treatable."

He added that his treatment is due to begin on September 14.

Evans had a skin cancer scare in 2020 and was tested after finding marks on his body just before Christmas.

He was also given the "all clear" after a prostate cancer scare in 2015.

What are the signs of skin cancer?

The NHS says the appearance of a lump or discoloured patch on the skin is often the first sign of non-melanoma skin cancer.

These can persist over several weeks and slowly progress over months or years.

Typically, cancerous lumps are red and firm and sometimes turn into ulcers. Cancerous patches, meanwhile, are usually flat and scaly.

Melanoma skin cancers are normally recognisable by the appearance or change in a mole.

Anyone who is concerned they may have skin cancer should in the first instance make an appointment with their GP.

For more information, visit the NHS website.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted...