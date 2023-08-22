Police in Pakistan have told ITV News they have arrested two people as part of their investigation to find the three adults wanted for questioning in connection with Sara Sharif's death.

It is understood they are close relatives of Sara's father, Urfan Sharif.

He, his partner Beinash Batool and his brother Faisal Malik, all left for Pakistan the day before 10-year-old Sara's body was found at the family home in Woking, Surrey.

A manhunt to find them in Pakistan is still underway.

ITV News understands the arrests were made by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency late last night in the North Eastern city of Jhelum and the two relatives have been taken to a secret location to be questioned.

Urfan Sharif, left and Beinash Batool Credit: Surrey Police

Inquiries are also underway to locate and speak with Beinash Batool's family, who are believed to be in the city of Mirpur about an hour's drive away from Jhelum.

Sara was found dead at home in Woking after police were called from Pakistan by her father on August 10.

A post-mortem examination showed Sara had suffered extensive injuries over a sustained period before she was found.

Mr Sharif, 41, his partner, Ms Batool, 29, and Mr Malik, 28, are wanted for questioning. Police believe they travelled to Islamabad on August 9, along with five children aged between one and 13 years old.

On Saturday, the Associated Press news agency reported that Pakistani police in the eastern province of Punjab were seeking to arrest Mr Sharif in connection to Sara’s death. Mr Sharif’s family home is reportedly in Jhelum, Punjab, about 84 miles from the capital. Officer Imran Ahmed said police previously found evidence that he had briefly returned to Jhelum, before leaving and disappearing, AP reported.

Police are working with the Crown Prosecution Service, Interpol, the National Crime Agency and the Foreign Office to carry out their investigation and to liaise with Pakistani authorities. It comes as lawyers in the UK have said Pakistan’s government is “unlikely” to block an extradition request in connection to Sara’s death. There is no formal extradition treaty between the UK and Pakistan but people have been returned from the Asian country before.

In April this year, Piran Ditta Khan, 74, was brought to Britain from Pakistan and charged with the murder of police constable Sharon Beshenivsky 18 years ago. A provisional trial date for February 12, 2024 has been fixed at Leeds Crown Court.

