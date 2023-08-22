Cuts to disability benefits would be 'catastrophic', ministers warned

By Lucy McDaid, Westminster Producer

Potential cuts or changes to the way disabled people access their Personal Independence Payments (PIP) would be "catastrophic", a leading charity has warned the government.

Last week ITV News learned that benefits - in particular PIP - could be the next target of Treasury cuts as Rishi Sunak struggles to get government debt under control.

Now, in a letter seen by ITV News, the disability charity Scope has written to the secretary of state for work and pensions, urging him to reassure almost three million claimants who depend on the financial support.

"We are deeply concerned by any mention of cuts or transitions to means testing this vital support for disabled people," writes James Taylor, Scope's executive director of strategy impact and social change.

"PIP has been instrumental in providing financial assistance for just under three million disabled people, helping them cover the extra costs they face."

According to Scope's research, the extra costs faced by disabled people amount to nearly £1,000 every month, even after taking into account the support provided by PIP.

The charity Scope has written a letter to the Work and Pensions Secretary, Mel Stride. Credit: PA

What are Personal Independence Payments?

PIP, as its commonly known, was introduced to help disabled people with extra living costs

It's a benefit for people between the ages of 16 and pension age

You can claim it if you have a long-term physical or mental health condition, or disability

It's not means tested and it's tax free

You can claim PIP if you're working, have savings or claim most other benefits

PIP comes in two parts - a daily living component and a mobility component. One is financial help with daily activities and the other is for getting around

To be eligible for the payments, you need to have an assessment which marks your ability to do things like preparing food, washing, dressing and making journeys

Three of the prime minister's five pledges relate to the economy, with his promise to get national debt falling looking increasingly difficult.

Government borrowing last month was lower than expected, but the overall debt pile remains staggeringly high.

Failure to act by Mr Sunak could threaten any chance of tax cuts ahead of the next general election - something a number of MPs in his party are calling for.

The possible need for spending restraint has caused concern among some in the disability sector, with the number of benefits claimants on the rise (costing the government more money) and ministers are reluctant to change any benefit pensioners receive.

In his letter to Mel Stride, Mr Taylor added: "From its inception, numerous governments have made repeated commitments to keep PIP non means tested to ensure those ambitions are realised – comments your own Minister have continued to repeat.

"The potential decision to means test PIP would rebuild the barriers that PIP was meant to tear down - something which could only be seen as a betrayal of this government's vision of supporting disabled people, especially during this cost-of-living crisis.

"Secretary of state, PIP is a crucial lifeline for many disabled people."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...