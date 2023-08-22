Fyre Festival returns as tickets go on sale for 'end of 2024'

Tickets for Fyre Festival II are now on sale, despite the first event turning into a disaster.

The notorious festival, which had been run by rapper Ja Rule and his business partners, hit headlines in 2017 after failing to provide even basic accommodation or food and running into a series of planning problems.

But now it appears the festival is back for round two and, while no exact date has been set, its website says the event is "targeted for the end of 2024".

At the moment the first 100 tickets are up for grabs for $499 (£389.88), with later releases costing up to $7,999 (£6,250).

The man behind the festival is Billy McFarland, who was 25-years-old when the first event took place.

Mr McFarland spent six-years in prison after he admitted defrauding investors of $26 million in the 2017 music festival and over $100,000 in a fraudulent ticket-selling scheme after his arrest in the festival scam.

He announced the new festival on social media, while wearing a white silk dressing gown.

He said: "It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here and it really all started during the seven month stint in solitary confinement.

"I wrote out this fifty page plan on how we would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre and how we would take my ability to bring people from all round the world together to make the impossible happen.

"But we would find the best partners in the world to allow me to be me, while executing Fyre to the highest level."

He also said he was working on documentaries as well as Fyre Festival the Broadway musical.

The website states the location of the festival is The Caribbean Sea, with no further details.

The original event had promised to be a "once-in-a-lifetime" luxury event in the Bahamas.

There were even celebrity endorsements from top models Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner.

Blink-182 were supposed to headline but pulled out last minute.

But when excited festival goers arrived for the two week event, after purchasing tickets for as much as £77,000, they were met with carnage.

There was no running water, or electricity, the tents were not set up and the luxury catering consisted of two slices of bread and some burger cheese.

The tents and mattresss for guests Credit: AP/Jake Strang

A tropical storm also hit the island while the festival took place.

A lawsuit filed by a guest said: "The festival's lack of adequate food, water, shelter and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees.

"It was closer to The Hunger Games or Lord of the Flies than Coachella."

In 2019 the festival went viral again following the release of Netflix documentary FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, which closely followed the event's collapse.

