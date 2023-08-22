Greece: Eighteen people found dead in area struck by major wildfire

Greek firefighters have found the bodies of 18 people in an area of north-eastern Greece ravaged by a major wildfire that has been burning for days, authorities said.

Police have deployed a specialised identification team to identify the bodies which were found near a shack in the Avanta area in the north-eastern Alexandroupolis region, Ioannis Artopios, a spokesman for the fire department, said in a televised statement.

No reports of missing people had been filed in the area, leading authorities to examine the possibility the casualties were migrants who had entered the country from the nearby border with Turkey, Artopios said.

More to follow...