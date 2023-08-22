Pakistan: Six children stuck 1,000ft in the air on chairlift after cable snaps

Eight people are stranded over 1,000ft in the air on a chair lift in Pakistan, after one of the cables snapped.

The group, including six children, have been dangling over a river canyon for six hours, spokesman for the Pakistan disaster management authority Taimoor Khan said.

An emergency rescue, ordered by the country's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, is underway in the Battagram district.

It is hoped a helicopter will be able to pluck the eight out of the chairlift.

The crossing was installed across a river canyon, connecting villages in Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

It was used by local villagers to travel over the river and shorten the distance to nearby schools, government offices and other businesses.

More to follow...

