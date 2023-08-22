Music manager Scooter Braun looks set to lose more of his highest profile clients after Demi Lovato cut ties.

The Heart Attack singer has been represented by the well-known US talent agent since 2019 and has released two albums under his management.

It comes a week after reports suggested that Justin Bieber was also parting ways with Braun after 16 years, though representatives on both sides have since denied this.

Popstar and actress Ariana Grande is also reportedly seeking new management after being represented by Braun for all of her music career.

Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun in 2011. Credit: AP

He is known for representing a myriad of popular artists - his website currently mentions Bieber, Grande, J Balvin, Ava Max, David Guetta, and The Black Eyed Peas, to name a few.

But fans have speculated the looming exodus could be a result of Braun's worsening reputation.

It has coincided with the skyrocketing fame and music-industry domination of global superstar Taylor Swift.

Who is Scooter Braun and why might his clients be cutting ties?

Braun is an American entrepreneur, music executive, and talent manager.

The 42-year-old is an established name in the industry, but those outside of it might know him best for his links - and ongoing feud - with Swift.

The row began in 2019 when he acquired the recordings of Swift's first six albums after he bought her former label, Big Machine, for $300 million (£237 million).

Taylor Swift, who has been touring the US this year, has been re-releasing her old music. Credit: AP

Braun then owned the company, SB Projects, which manages several huge artists.

He was also managing Kanye West in 2016 when he released the song Famous, which featured derogatory lyrics about Swift, including an inference that West "made" her famous.

The song and feud between Swift, West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian caused a huge dip in popularity for the songstress.

She then accused Braun of bullying her for years and suggested he was out to "dismantle" her work.

Speaking after Braun bought the Big Machine, she said: "Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter.

"Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it."

Swift tried to purchase her music back but Braun's team said she had to sign a non-disclosure agreement promising she would not speak negatively about him in public again.

He sold the master recordings to her first six albums in November 2020 to Shamrock Holdings, but Swift insisted Braun will still profit from her music.

This is why she has been re-releasing all of her albums - they are all notably labelled 'Taylor's Version'.

Swift creates new master versions of her old tracks that she has ownership of and therefore profits from.

Only recently, she announced the re-release of pop album 1989.

In 2019, Braun's wife, Yael Braun, came to his defence saying he is "anything but a bully," adding: "Interesting that the man you're so 'grossed out' by believed in you more than you believe in yourself."

When Swift first publicly rebuked Braun, following the sale of her back catalogue in June, Bieber was quick to defend him.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted...