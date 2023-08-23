Play Brightcove video

Why is there a campaign to change baby formula retail rules? Faye Barker explains

Parents who can't breastfeed are being penalised by "archaic" rules on the retail of baby formula, the boss of Iceland has said.

Under UK laws, retailers are banned from promoting price reductions on baby formula and from accepting loyalty points, grocery vouchers provided by foodbanks, and store gift cards so that breastfeeding is not discouraged.

But almost 50,000 people have signed a petition opposing these laws, urging the government to change the rules to help struggling parents who are being crippled by the rising cost of living.

Executive Chairman of Iceland Foods Richard Walker said the price of baby formula has increased by around 50% over the past two years and parents are "struggling to make ends meet".

He said 90% of his customers with children under the age of one are worried how they will feed their babies and 80% of them want supermarkets to do more.

Parents 'being forced into unsafe feeding practices' and those who can't breastfeed are 'penalised'

Feed, the charity behind the petition which supports feeding mothers, warned struggling parents are being forced into dangerous practices.

It said parents of young babies "are struggling more than ever in the cost of living crisis" and are often "forced into unsafe infant feeding practices that put their babies’ health at risk, formula foraging, or even formula theft in order to access this vital food for their little ones".

Mr Walker said he's heard stories some struggling mothers being forced to "water down feeds which is really dangerous, ignoring sell-by dates or skipping feeds".

"All of this is really bad," he added, "women should be in charge of their own bodies, make their own choices and of course many people are unable to breastfeed".

He said gay couples, adopting couples, mums undergoing cancer treatment, and those unable to breastfeed because of work should not be "penalised".

Parents taking up dangerous practices to cut costs, says Iceland boss

What are UK rules on baby formula and why do they exist?

There are highly restrictive rules in the UK on the retail of any baby formula aimed at infants younger than six months of age.

This is because the government does not want retailers to take any action which could discourage parents from breastfeeding, which is accepted as the healthiest option for newborns.

The World Health Organization recommends mothers "initiate breastfeeding within the first hour of birth and be exclusively breastfed for the first six months".

It says breastfeeding is "one of the most effective ways to ensure child health and survival" and "inappropriate marketing of breast-milk substitutes continues to undermine efforts to improve breastfeeding rates and duration worldwide".

As a result, retailers are banned from promoting price changes, reducing the price if it is close to sell-by date, accepting loyalty points, store gift cards or grocery vouchers provided by foodbanks and local authorities.

Iceland's Mr Walker accepted breastfeeding is the "optimum choice" but said "parents with no option need support".

He told ITV News it's an "archaic law, it's a ridiculous law" and the government should "urgently review the regulations".

Iceland is also calling for a review of Healthy Start vouchers, set at £8.50 per week, which have not increased in value since April 2021 but currently do not cover the cost of even the cheapest formula after recent price increases.

Iceland boss explains what he's not allowed to do on baby formula

Boots breaks baby formula advertising rules

Boots is the latest UK retailer to fall foul of advertising laws, with the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruling that it should not have advertised baby formula on Google.

The health and beauty chain apologised, saying the adverts appeared on Google due to an algorithm-linked automation error.

A spokesperson issued this statement: “We immediately removed these products from our paid media marketing and have since reviewed our list of exclusions and our digital processes to prevent this error happening again.”

Iceland boss has 'no regrets' about 'breaking the law' on baby formula

Mr Walker said his company advertised a drop in the price of baby formula by 20% last week but that resulted in complaints.

"We are facing against the regulations here, technically what we've done is illegal. We've now had complaints from several different local authorities, from the department of health and theoretically the ultimate consequences are an unlimited fine," he said.

He said he took the action being "full well" of the consequences but "because we've had our wrists slapped we are going to have to stop communicating the price reduction to our customers" but is committed to the lower price permanently.

Charity feed said it is "urgently review their infant formula legislation and give retailers the green light to accept loyalty points, grocery vouchers provided by foodbanks and local authorities, and store gift cards as payment for infant formula".

A government spokesperson said: “The legislation ensures parents and carers have access to the highest quality and safe infant formula, as well as not discouraging breastfeeding by protecting them from inappropriate marketing of breastmilk substitutes.

“We are supporting families with the cost of feeding babies and young children through our Healthy Start Scheme, which helps parents of children under 4 from lower-income families buy foods including baby formula.

"We are also providing significant support worth on average £3,300 per household including delivering direct cash payments.”

