Patients could face "severe delays" and routine hospital care is expected to come to a standstill as consultants in England strike for 48 hours amid the bitter row over pay between medics and the government.

Consultants will take to picket lines from 7am on Thursday until 7am on Saturday.

As the strike began, the British Medical Association (BMA) announced plans for a three-day walkout later in the year.

NHS leaders are anticipating "major disruption" during the current walkout, with thousands of the most senior hospital doctors expected to be absent from work.

Consultants will still provide "Christmas Day cover" during the strikes, which means emergency care will be provided.

But concerns have been raised about the timing of the strike - just before the bank holiday weekend - which could put many services out of action for five days.

Many staff will be on annual leave and warmer weather seen in recent days could see a hike in demand for care, NHS leaders said.

The government has insisted talks on pay are over after it said consultants would receive a 6% rise.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

When else are consultants striking?

Consultants have already said they will walkout on two occasions in September, which are as follows:

Tuesday September 19

Wednesday September 20

But three further dates have now been announced for October. These are:

Monday October 2

Tuesday October 3

Wednesday October 4

The BMA has condemned government's pay increase as "insulting", claiming consultants have experienced a "35% pay erosion" over the last 14 years.

Dr Vishal Sharma, the BMA consultants committee chairman, said: "No consultant wants to be striking and we head out to picket lines today with heavy hearts.

"We would much rather be inside the hospital seeing our patients. But we cannot sit by and watch passively as we are persistently devalued, undermined and forced to watch colleagues leave - much to the detriment of the NHS and patients.

"By refusing to talk to us - and it's now been 150 days since the health secretary met with us - it just shows that the government is not serious about the NHS, its workforce or patients.

"Our message to the prime minister is that we are serious about protecting the consultant workforce and thereby the NHS and patients.

"We are striking today, and will do so again in September and October, but the prime minister has the power to avert any further action at all, by getting around the table and presenting us with a credible offer.

"Consultants are clear that they're prepared to take regular action and politicians must be left in no doubt that our dispute will not go away simply because they refuse to negotiate. We will not be ignored."

Dr Vishal Sharma said the dispute 'will not go away' because the government refuses to negotiate. Credit: PA

'Grim milestone' fast approaching

Health experts have warned that the "grim milestone" of one million postponed appointments is on the horizon.

The number of inpatient and outpatient hospital appointments cancelled in England since the current spell of industrial action began in the NHS in December 2022 now stands at 839,327.

If the community and mental health figures are included, the total rises to nearly 900,000 - though this will not reflect the overall number of actual cancellations, due to some duplication of data.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay. Credit: PA

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay, said: "I am concerned and disappointed that the BMA has gone ahead with this industrial action, which will continue to affect patients and hamper efforts to cut NHS waiting lists.

"I'm aware some consultants cut short their annual leave over the most recent periods of industrial action by the BMA Junior Doctors Committee and I am incredibly grateful to those staff who came forward to help protect patients and services.

"We have accepted the independent pay review body recommendations in full, giving consultants a 6% pay rise, which means average NHS earnings for consultants of £134,000, on top of a pension where generous tax changes mean a consultant can retire at age 65 with a pension each year for life of £78,000 a year. This pay award is final and I urge the BMA to call an end to strikes."

Wes Streeting, Labour's shadow health secretary, said: "The Conservatives have given up any attempt to solve strikes in the NHS.

"Rishi Sunak refuses to speak to doctors and instead shamelessly uses them as an excuse for his failure to cut waiting lists.

"Patients don't want excuses, they want action. If the Conservatives have given up on governing, they should step aside and let Labour clean up their mess.

"There were no national NHS strikes when Labour was last in office. We need a government that will treat NHS staff with respect, open its door for talks, and bring these strikes to an end."

What should you do in case of an emergency?

People should continue to use 999 for life threatening emergencies and NHS 111 for other health concerns, officials said. GP and pharmacies are largely unaffected.

Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers, added: "A two-day strike by senior doctors just before a bank holiday weekend and when many staff are on well-deserved summer holidays is a massive headache for the NHS.

"Trust leaders have once again put plans in place for cover and to minimise disruption as far as possible. But that gets harder and more expensive with every strike.

"Official figures show more than 897,000 routine procedures and appointments have been delayed due to strikes across the NHS since December.

"The true figure, including appointments that weren't booked in because of industrial action, is likely to be significantly higher. And strikes have cost the NHS an estimated £1 billion."

What did Boris Johnson really know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our sources, in their own words, listen to the definitive behind-closed-doors story of one of the biggest scandals of our era