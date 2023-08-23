India: At least 26 dead after under construction bridge collapses

At least 26 workers have been killed and several others injured after an under-construction bridge collapsed in northeast India on Wednesday.

A gantry, a tall metal frame used to build the railway bridge, collapsed in Sairang, a town on the outskirts of Aizawal, the capital of Mizoram state.

People living nearby rescued injured workers and rushed them to hospital, police said.

Rescuers from the government-run National Disaster Response Force also arrived on the scene to search for survivors.

"Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," said Mizoram's chief minister, Zoramthanga, who goes by one name.

In a video shared by Zoramthanga on X, formerly known as Twitter, clouds of dust can be seen rising from the collapsed bridge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to bereaved families and said he hopes those injured recover soon.

In a post on X, the prime minister said families of the deceased would receive the equivalent of almost £2,000 and those injured a sum of £475 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Railroad authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse. There were 40 workers at the site when the accident happened, the police said.

The bridge has been under construction for nearly two years.

India’s transport infrastructure has long been marred by safety concerns, sometimes leading to major disasters on its roads and bridges.

In October last year, a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...