India prepares for historic moon landing as Chandrayaan-3 makes approach

India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is making its way towards the moon's surface and is expected to land today.

If successful, the country will become the first to land near the moon's south pole, a region covered in water-ice in some permanently shadowed areas.

This is of particular interest to scientists as it could be used as a source of oxygen and hydrogen, which could be used for rocket fuel, according to NASA.

The Vikram lander, named after Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) founder Vikram Sarabhai, is currently carrying a 26kg rover called Pragyaan - the Sanskrit word for wisdom.

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission is successful, India will be the fourth nation to make a controlled, or soft, landing on the moon, after the US, China and the former Soviet Union.

All of the above countries, as well as Japan, Israel, the European Space Agency and exploration company Ispace have made hard landings, where crafts have crashed on the moon, often when things don't quite go to plan.

Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft was racing Chandrayaan-3 to the moon's south pole, but last week the Roscosmos space agency said it had crashed into the moon after spinning into uncontrolled orbit.

India's lander is expected to begin its final descent on Wednesday at 1.15pm (BST), with ISRO set to livestream its attempt from 12.50pm.

The space agency said on Tuesday that “smooth sailing is continuing" and that Chandrayaan-3 remained on schedule - sharing photos and footage taken by the craft's cameras.

The Chandrayaan-3 launched on July 14. Credit: AP

One shot, taken from 43.5 miles (70 kilometres) above the moon's surface shows the Mare Marginis, a large black mark formed by ancient asteroid strikes on the very edge of the lunar nearside, CNN reports.

ISRO says the spacecraft is able to get its bearings on the moon by matching images taken by its cameras to a lunar map programmed onto a computer on board.

Chandrayaan, meaning "moon vehicle" in Sanskrit, launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh on July 14.

The mission marks India's second attempt to make a soft landing on the moon, with Chandrayaan-2 crashing into the lunar surface in 2019 due to software issues and difficulties breaking during its descent.

