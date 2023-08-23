England goalkeeper Mary Earps has called out Nike over their statement defending the company's decision not to sell replica England goalkeeper jerseys.

Nike, supplier of the kit for England’s women’s national team, faced criticism before the tournament when it became apparent replica Earps shirts would not be available.

Earps previously called the decision "hugely disappointing and very hurtful".

In a statement, Nike said the company was "working towards solutions for future tournaments".

On Tuesday afternoon, Earps posted a screenshot of the statement on her Instagram stories, adding the comment: “@Nike is this your version of an apology/taking accountability/a powerful statement of intent?”

In a following post, Earps provided a link to a change.org petition that started in July, calling on Nike to release the goalkeeper shirt - and it currently has more than 128,000 signatories.

In a statement released after the final, the kit manufacturer said: “Nike is committed to women’s football and we’re excited by the passion around this year’s tournament and the incredible win by the Lionesses to make it into the final.

“We are proudly offering the best of Nike innovation and services to our federation partners and hundreds of athletes.

“We hear and understand the desire for a retail version of a goalkeeper jersey and we are working towards solutions for future tournaments, in partnership with FIFA and the federations.

“The fact that there’s a conversation on this topic is testament to the continued passion and energy around the women’s game and we believe that’s encouraging."

Ahead of the final, FA boss Mark Bullingham told ITV News said there is "a plan in place to resolve the issue."

England goalkeeper Mary Earps collects her Golden Glove award after the final. Credit: AP

The Manchester United keeper won the golden glove at the World Cup - which is given to the best goalkeeper - where she saved a penalty in the Lionesses’ 1-0 defeat to Spain in Sunday’s final.

Earps has become a firm fan favourite as interest in the women’s game has boomed, including the Euros success last summer.

Although a replica goalkeeper shirt is not for sale, that didn't stop some fans from sporting her number on a jersey during the World Cup final.

Using felt tip pens and their own printing machines, fans created their own DIY shirts in support of the Manchester United star.

Over the weekend fans posted images of their homemade shirts, with some sticking Earps' name on other players' replica football shirts, while some had had them professionally printed.

