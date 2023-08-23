Minister hints Lucy Letby inquiry will be upgraded to statutory footing

The health secretary has hinted that the inquiry into failings around baby murderer Lucy Letby case will be upgraded to a statutory footing.

Steve Barclay said he was “engaging” with the the families of Letby’s victims over inquiry into her crimes and "whether that’s on a statutory or a non-statutory basis", he wants to ensure they have full confidence in the process.

It is understood the parents of many of Letby's victims want the inquiry's powers bolstered so witnesses can be compelled under law to give evidence.

Tamlin Bolton, a solicitor for law firm Switalskis, which is representing the families of seven of Letby’s victims, told ITV News on Tuesday that the inquiry in its current state is "certainly not" powerful enough to find all the answers families want.

Speaking to broadcasters, Mr Barclay said: “We’ll ensure that the legal framework for [the inquiry] has the full confidence of the families affected and I’ll be engaging with them on that – whether that’s on a statutory or a non-statutory basis – to ensure that inquiry, looking at issues such as whistleblowers and other actions related to this case, are fully investigated.”

He added: “Clearly, there’s a whole range of questions that have been raised by the case, they need to be looked at fully through a detailed inquiry, we need to ensure that that inquiry has the full confidence of the families affected.

“That is why I’m engaging with those families about the right legal framework for that inquiry.

“It’s important that we get that set up in a way that has the full confidence of the families and it’s the families that I am absolutely focused on in ensuring that their voices are heard.”

Pressure has been building on the prime minister to upgrade the inquiry's powers as news emerged that several colleagues had attempted to blow the whistle on Letby but senior managers supported her.

Rishi Sunak had originally defended his move to announce a non-statutory inquiry but it now seems likely to probe will soon be put on a statutory footing.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan told ITV News ministers are considering bolstering the inquiry but she said Mr Sunak wants to hear from victim's families on whether to upgrade it before deciding.

A former colleague of Letby, a doctor instrumental in bringing her killing spree to an end, told ITV News there needs to be a full public inquiry, and has called for senior NHS executives to be held to account for failings.

Dr Ravi Jayaram, a consultant pediatrician at the Countess of Chester Hospital, repeatedly raised concerns about his former colleague, said: "The fact that it is a non-statutory inquiry just makes me angry more than anything else.

"Why should it not be a non-statutory inquiry? There have been other inquiries into NHS scandals which have been statutory full public inquiries. Why on earth would this be announced as a non-statutory inquiry?

"We have to look really at what we want to get out of an inquiry. Yes, for resolution for the parents, the quicker the better, but is the priority speed?

"I would much rather have an inquiry that asked the right questions and took as much time as it needed to get the right answers."

