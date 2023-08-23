A woman who had been chained and padlocked to the floor of a home in the United States has been rescued by police.

Neighbours alerted emergency services after they heard a female screaming for help on August 16.

Bodycam footage released by the Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky shows officers hearing a female in distress from a second-storey window when they arrived at the home.

The officers attempted to force their way in through the house's front door but found that it was barricaded.

Officers used a ladder to climb to the second-floor window, where they found a woman crying, with a chain around her neck secured by a padlock connected to the floor.

Warning: Footage contains images some may find distressing

After finding a hatchet inside the home, they began going to work on the chain.

Eventually, officers were able to rescue the woman from the structure.

Police arrested 36-year-old Moises May on one count of kidnapping, intimidating a participant in the legal process, wanton endangerment, assault, terroristic threatening and harassment, local news media reported.

According to an arrest report, an altercation occurred between May and the woman on August 14, during which May reportedly assaulted her, as reported by WAVE, a television station in Louisville.

The same arrest report indicates that upon her return to retrieve her belongings, May purportedly confined her in a room and subsequently restrained her with a chain, leaving her in that state while also confiscating her mobile phone, WAVE reported.

