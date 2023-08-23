Tesco is recalling sausage rolls and steak and ale pies over fears they may be contaminated with "blue plastic and metal".

The potential contamination makes the four pastry products unsafe to eat, the Food Standards Agency has said.

Customers who bought the recalled products are encouraged to return them to the store they were bought from and no receipt is required, the supermarket chain has said.

The products that are being recalled are:

Tesco 6 Cheese & Onion Rolls, 360g (best before 31 August 2023)

Tesco Finest Steak & Ale Pie, 250g (best before 1 September 2023)

Tesco 9 Mini Pork Sausage Rolls, 270g (best before 30 August 2023)

Tesco 20 Mini Sausage Rolls, 200g (best before 29 August 2023)

The recalled products. Credit: Tesco

A representative for Tesco said in a product recall statement: "We have been made aware that specific batches of various Tesco chilled products may have been contaminated with small pieces of blue plastic and metal.

"This could potentially pose a risk if consumed. Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused."

