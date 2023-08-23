Play Brightcove video

Unconfirmed media reports said the jet belonged to Prigozhin, who was on the passenger list

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin could be among ten people killed in a private plane crash north of Moscow, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

A business jet en route from Moscow to St Petersburg crashed on Wednesday, killing all ten people on board, Russian emergency officials said.

Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list, but it wasn't immediately clear if he was on board.

Russia’s civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, also said Prigozhin was on the passenger list, however it was not immediately clear if he had boarded the flight.

TASS cited emergency officials as saying that the plane carried three pilots and seven passengers.

The authorities said they were investigating the crash, which occurred in the Tver region more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Moscow.

Prigozhin, whose private military force Wagner fought alongside Russia's regular army in Ukraine, mounted a short-lived armed mutiny against Russia's military leadership in late June.

The Kremlin said he would be exiled to Belarus, and his fighters would either retire, follow him there, or join the Russian military.

