It’s as predictable as it is chilling.

The manifest suggests that Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was on a private jet that crashed because of a missile strike, a bomb on board, pilot error or mechanical failure.

The last two possibilities are least likely because we all know he should have been expecting an assassination attempt.

Back in June, the experts nodded knowingly when, in the aftermath of Wagner’s aborted coup - they predicted that no-one would be giving Prigozhin a life insurance policy.

It seems he wrote his death warrant when his forces captured Rostov and took the M4 north towards Moscow; it seems he signed it when he called off his revolution.

Putin’s Belorussian stooge Alexander Lukashenko, claimed the credit for brokering a deal.

We were led to believe that Minsk would become a safe haven for the hot-headed but powerful Prigozhin.

Then, curiously, flight tracking sites showed his private jets regularly travelling between Minsk, Moscow, and his power base St Petersburg.

He was literally flying in the face of Putin’s embarrassment.

In a country where mentioning the world ‘war’ is punishable by jail time, Prigozhin was hopping around with impunity.

He had mounted an attempted coup and apparently been forgiven.

Yevgeny Prigozhin (right) posing for a selfie photo with a local civilian after the short-lived rebellion. Credit: AP

Who might have killed him? The possibilities are Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, or Russian oligarchs.

Whoever did it, where it happened is very convenient for President Putin.

Just north of Moscow means no unwanted discoveries, no international scrutiny on the ground.

Neat and tidy. Permitting Prigozhin to stay in the fold may be a classic example of keeping your friends close...

This is more proof of fractures in the ranks of the Russian leadership thanks to the failure of Putin’s forces in Ukraine and the strength of the Ukrainian response.

Ultimately though the demise of Prigozhin isn’t particularly consequential on the frontline.

By next week he’ll be Yevgeny What’s-his-name.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...