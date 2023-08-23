What the papers say – August 23

Continuing questions and fallout from the case of child killer nurse Lucy Letby continues to feature on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspaper front pages.

There is happier medical news with several titles featuring Britain’s first womb transplant, while dramatic pictures of a cable car rescue in Pakistan also appears on a number of front pages.

The Guardian

The Independent

https://twitter.com/channel_tsc/status/1694108337690800313/photo/2

The Daily Mirror

The Times

Daily Mail

iMetro

The Daily Telegraph

Daily Express

Financial Times

Daily Star