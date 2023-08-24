Artificial intelligence technology helps restore stroke survivor's voice

A woman who was left unable to speak following a stroke has had her voice returned to her by a team of scientists harnessing artificial intelligence (AI).

Scientists from the University of California San Francisco's (UCSF) Chang Lab, a neurological research facility, used an AI appliance to detect and translate brain signals, which are then communicated via an on-screen avatar.

Conclusions from the research have been published in the Nature journal, and scientists are hopeful their work can act as a "stepping stone" to help people regain the ability to communicate.

Scientists from UCSF used an AI tool to restore Ann Johnson's (second right) voice. Credit: YouTube / UC San Francisco

Ann Johnson was 30 years old when she suffered a stroke during a game of volleyball with friends, nearly two decades ago.

She now lives with a condition known as locked-in syndrome, which, according to the National Institute of Neurological disorders and Stroke, leaves people paralysed "except for the muscles that control eye movement".

Those living with the condition are conscious and can "think and reason", but they cannot move or speak.

Earlier this week, Ms Johnson became the first person to use the AI-driven system.

She chose an avatar that resembled her physical appearance, while researchers used video footage of a speech she gave at her wedding - two years before she suffered her stroke - to tailor the avatar's voice.

Sean Metzger, a PhD student who worked on the research, said the aim is to restore voice to people who have lost it due to conditions, including stroke and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The electrocorticography grid works by connecting to a pedestal on a participant's head. Credit: YouTube / UC San Francisco

How does the technology work?

Scientists achieved their results through an AI appliance, called an electrocorticography grid.

The grid works by decoding a participant's brain signals from speech-related sensory and motor processes (e.g. mouth and tongue) as they try to speak sentences.

When a brain signal is detected, the AI tool, which is attached to a pedestal screwed into a participant's skull, decodes it and generates a written and verbal expression of what they are attempting to say. These are then communicated by an on-screen avatar.

Currently, the technology only works when the grid is physically attached via a cable to the participant's skull, although researchers are developing wireless versions.

The research was conducted by scientists from UCSF's Chang Lab. Credit: YouTube / UC San Francisco

Edward Chang, Chair Neurological Surgery, UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences, said: "I feel really lucky to work with a group of students, fellows, engineers and scientists, all as a team that have had this singular goal for the last ten years to build a device that can restore speech.

"And we are getting so close to making this something that is going to be a real solution for patients.

"My hope is that this is going to be just a stepping stone to many other things that can be done for people who have lost the ability to communicate to realise their full potential."

Margaret Seaton, Clinical Research Coordinator, UCSF Chang Lab, said: "It's incredible to hear her [Ann] discuss her journey.

"Apart from her motivations to actually advance this technology, if you are able to produce text, synthesised speech, and then also a personalised avatar she believes that would really, and we do to, advance her ability to become a counsellor and to work with people.

"It's important to develop technologies which can better support individuals with disabilities because it's a huge amount of people who we exclude from workplaces."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...