All eyes are on Fulton County Jail as the world awaits Donald Trump to turn himself in - ITV News' Robert Moore has the story

Donald Trump is on his way to turn himself in to authorities in Georgia on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in that state - an event yielding a historic first: a mugshot of a former US president.

He left his New Jersey residence by motorcade on Thursday to fly to Atlanta.

Trump's surrender follows the presidential debate in Milwaukee the night before featuring his leading rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination - a contest in which he remains the leading candidate.

Trump supporters gather outside of the Fulton County Jail. Credit: AP

His presence in Georgia, though likely brief, is swiping the spotlight from his opponents.

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani surrendered on Wednesday and posed for a mugshot.

Ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows, who had sought to avoid having to turn himself in while he seeks to move the case to federal court, also turned himself in Thursday.

The Fulton County prosecution is the fourth criminal case against Trump since March, when he became the first former president in US history to be indicted.

Since then, he's faced federal charges in Florida and Washington, and this month he was indicted in Atlanta with 18 others.

Ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows' mugshot. Credit: AP

By early Thursday afternoon, dozens of Trump supporters had gathered outside the jail where the ex-president was to surrender, some waving flags with Trump’s name, as officials tightened security measures.

Unlike in other cities that did not require him to pose for a mugshot, Fulton County officials have said they expect to take a booking photo like they would for any other defendant.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said at a news conference earlier this month.

District Attorney Fani Willis had earlier given all of the defendants until Friday afternoon to turn themselves in at the main Fulton County jail.

Just ahead of his expected surrender, Trump hired a new lead attorney for the Georgia case.

