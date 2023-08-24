Jane Fitzgerald was "absolutely gutted" when she learned the NHS appointment she'd been waiting almost a year for had been cancelled due to this week's consultant's strike.

Without treatment for her Fuchs' dystrophy, which is currently severely impacting her sight, she will eventually go blind.

"Argh, not me," she thought when an NHS nurse told her of the cancellation, because she's been waiting an "awfully long time" for this appointment - since September last year.

Ms Fitzgerald is one of thousands who have had planned NHS appointments cancelled due to senior doctors walking out of hospitals on Thursday and Friday in a dispute over pay.

But after waiting two years before last September to be diagnosed with Fuchs' dystrophy, the university lecturer is getting frustrated.

At the moment her disease means she can't drive unless the light conditions are perfect and the former bookworm has lost her ability to read comfortably.

She is awaiting a cornea transplant, which will restore her cloudy eyesight, but without the operation she says "eventually I would go blind".

"That's a long way down the line, I'm not about to go imminently blind, but this is something that is impacting on my life and my ability to do my job," she said.

The appointment she is waiting for will assess how bad her condition is, let her know what to expect for the future and put her on the waiting list for a cornea transplant.

"I'm not very happy really to be honest," she told ITV News, adding: "I have no idea now how long I'm going to have to wait."

The teacher, whose own profession went on strike this year, says she is conflicted about consultants walking out, because she supports their aims but is concerned about what damage could be caused.

"The doctors took an oath to do no harm and the chances are that they are doing harm today," she said.

NHS England has warned of "severe delays" to the health service and said almost all routine appointments will be brought to a "standstill" because there are no clinicians who are able to cover for consultants.

But five further strike days are planned for the coming months, with the dispute over pay between the British Medical Association and the government far from over.

More walkouts are planned on September 19 and 20, along with a newly announced three day strike on October 2, 3 and 4.

And Health Secretary Steve Barclay's latest comments that the latest pay offer for consultants is "final" suggest there is no end in sight.

Mr Barclay said: "I am concerned and disappointed that the BMA has gone ahead with this industrial action, which will continue to affect patients and hamper efforts to cut NHS waiting lists.

"I'm aware some consultants cut short their annual leave over the most recent periods of industrial action by the BMA Junior Doctors Committee and I am incredibly grateful to those staff who came forward to help protect patients and services.

"We have accepted the independent pay review body recommendations in full, giving consultants a 6% pay rise, which means average NHS earnings for consultants of £134,000, on top of a pension where generous tax changes mean a consultant can retire at age 65 with a pension each year for life of £78,000 a year.

"This pay award is final and I urge the BMA to call an end to strikes."