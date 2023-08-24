'Seeking UK asylum is like experiencing domestic abuse all over again'

A asylum seeker who has been waiting more than three years for a decision on her application for UK refuge has told ITV News the experience has been like a return to the domestic abuse she escaped.

Jane, not her real name, is among the thousands of asylum seekers who are on what is now a record-length waiting list of 175,457 people - and she's worried she keeps being pushed the back of the queue because she did not flee a warzone.

Rishi Sunak promised at the start of the year to clear the backlog of around 92,601 so-called “legacy” cases which had been in the system as of the end of June last year - but that figure has dropped by less than a quarter since then.

The mum of one did not realise she was in a terribly abusive relationship with her ex-partner until she arrived in the UK, with a valid visa, because domestic violence is not discussed in her home country.

Death was her wish every morning, she told ITV News, and she used to wonder why God was keeping her alive - that was until she realised she could apply for asylum in the UK in 2019.

"Maybe this is why God is allowing me to reach this far country," she said she had thought to herself, feeling "hope that I will finally find my real sanctuary".

But reality soon set in and she was placed into a "limbo situation for almost four years".

Jane and her two-year-old son have been moved from pillar to post by the Home Office since she fled her abuser in 2019 but the trapped situation she's found herself in feels very similar to the one she left.

"Where the government has put me now is not much different from the situation of domestic abuse," she said, "I'm not allowed to work... I don't have a choice where I want to stay, living from house to house, hotel to hotel.

"I'm out of one domestic abuse to come to a bigger domestic abuse," she added.

Jane is even more worried about her son than she is about herself and is constantly forced to decide how best to spend her £47.39 weekly allowance.

They've been moving between different temporary accommodations since he was six months old and the difficult living situations have left him "traumatised".

"I can't even afford to buy him new clothes, because with this £45 I have now, I have to weight it with whether I buy diapers or extra milk.

"I feel like I'm not a complete mother. I can't even afford when we're passing through the toy shop and it breaks my heart."

Jane said she could alleviate her "really pressuring and stressful" financial situation if she was allowed to earn money.

"I have skills I can contribute to the community but I am not allowed to work. This is not fair for any human."

Charity Refugee Action said asylum seekers forced to wait more than a year for a decision should be given leave to remain in the UK.

Rachel Goodall, the charity's head of asylum services, said: "The huge backlog in asylum decision-making is a product of the government's hostile environment and it is causing immense suffering to refugees who just want to get on with their lives.

"It has forced thousands of people into inappropriate housing such as former hotels, prison ships and MoD sites from which only the private firms trousering millions in taxpayer-funded profits benefit.

"Ministers must stop their cruel obsession with deterrence and focus on workable and rights-based solutions.

"This includes giving leave to remain to anyone who has waited more than 12 months for a decision on their claim, scrapping its inadmissibility policy and allowing people to work while they wait."

Home Office spending on asylum rose by £1.85 billion, from £2.12 billion in 2021/22 to £3.97 billion in 2022/23. A decade ago, in 2012/13, the total cost to the taxpayer was £500.2 million.

A raft of immigration statistics, published by the government on Thursday, also show that 80% of asylum seekers are waiting longer than six months for an initial decision.

A total of 175,457 people were waiting for an initial decision on an asylum application in the UK at the end of June 2023, up 44% from 122,213 for the same period a year earlier – the highest figure since current records began in 2010.

Of these, 139,961 had been waiting longer than six months for an initial decision, up 57% year on year from 89,231 and another record high.

A Home Office spokesman said: “The most up-to-date figures, released earlier this month, show that the total backlog of asylum cases has fallen to the end of July 2023, a month beyond what the statistics released today cover.

“We are also on track to clear the ‘legacy’ asylum backlog by the end of this year. The latest statistics show this has already been reduced by over 28,000 cases since the end of December 2022, with more than 25% of these being made in the last two months.

“The number of decisions being made overall is also up by 61% and we continue to double the number of caseworkers to further speed up the system as well using asylum questionnaires in appropriate cases to simplify the decision-making process.”