Trump attacks enemies as 'savage animals' ahead of county jail booking

Trump lashed out at his enemies in an interview ahead of appearing in court on Thursday

Donald Trump will be here in Atlanta later today, facing another arrest and yet further humiliation.

But you would never guess it from his interview overnight with the right-wing, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson which was aired on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Instead, Trump appeared to relish the prospect of taking up all the headlines again, dismissing his opponents and legal pursuers as "savage animals."

Trump had opted against taking part in the opening Republican Party primary debate which took place in Milwaukee last night.

It was a raucous and bad tempered affair as candidates struggled to differentiate themselves.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speak during a Republican presidential primary debate Credit: AP/ Morry Gash

Their principal challenge was how to criticise the absent front-runner without offending Trump supporters.

By the sound of the audience jeers, many failed to achieve that modest goal.

For Republican Party managers this has become a total train wreck: the leading presidential candidate facing his fourth indictment and a total of 91 criminal charges; a debate stage that saw angry exchanges and deep divisions; a series of other prominent election-interfering Republicans entering a county jail in Georgia to be arrested; and Democrats looking on with glee.

But it would be a mistake for Democrats to take comfort in the chaos. Polling shows little appetite for Joe Biden's re-election bid.

Incredible though it seems, there is strong evidence that many Americans - and certainly a majority of Republicans - believe the charges against Trump are being weaponised by his political opponents and that the former president is a victim, not a crook.

Trump was asked whether he fears violence, civil war, and even being killed.

He deflected the question, but ominously warned he had never seen such passion and such hatred.

"Not a good combination," Trump added, as he wrapped the Tucker Carlson interview and prepared for his visit to the county jail.

