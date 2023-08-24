What the papers say – August 24

One story dominates the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers as the plane crash which reportedly killed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, takes centre stage.

All of the national titles carry some mention of the crash, with most featuring pictures of Mr Prigozhin – who led a failed mutiny against the Russian military in June – and flaming wreckage from the crash site north of Moscow.

