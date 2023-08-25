Donald Trump mugshot merchandise on sale 'to fund legal fees'

By Rachel Dixon, Multimedia Producer

Donald Trump's mugshot is everywhere. It is trending on social media, plastered across newspaper front pages, and now it is emblazoned on T-shirts, mugs and even baby grows.

His booking photo was released by Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, after Trump surrendered to authorities at the jail.

He, and 18 others, are facing charges including racketeering and plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost.

Within minutes of the mugshot's release, Donald Trump Jr - Trump's eldest son - advertised T-shirts and posters featuring the mugshot on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

In the social media post, Trump Jr said "all profits" from sales would go towards his father's defence fund.

"Breaking news: the mugshot is here" reads the subject line of the campaign’s latest fundraising email, which advertises a new T-shirt with the image.

It adds: “This mugshot will forever go down in history as a symbol of America’s defiance of tyranny.”

There is a range of T-shirts up for sale on his online shop, the first is the mugshot sitting atop a "Free Trump" slogan.

But there are also some creative photoshop efforts, with one top featuring a wild-west themed, sepia-coloured Trump wanted poster.

Another has a high contrast black and white filter intensifying Trump's blonde hair and moody stare.

The T-shirt reads "wanted 2024, for four more years", in reference to his hopes for the next US presidential election.

There are also $15.99 (£12.70) mugshot coffee mugs and $19.99 (£15.90) posters.

The Donald Trump mug shot Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Months before he was photographed in Georgia on Thursday evening, his campaign used the prospect of a mug shot as a fundraising opportunity.

For $36 (£28.60), anyone can buy a T-shirt with a fake booking photo of Trump and the words “not guilty.”

Dozens of similar designs are available to purchase online, including many that appeal to Trump’s critics.

But Donald Trump Jr is not the only person hoping to raise money on the mugshot.

Sellers on online store Etsy have flooded the site with products featuring the former president's booking picture.

There are T-shirts, hoodies, totebags, bumper car stickers and baby grows, wrapping paper and a mouse mat.

In a show of solidarity, US Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a mocked up mugshot of herself, with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office logo in top left corner - she also made it her profile picture

“I stand with President Trump against the commie DA Fani Willis," she said, in a swipe at the Fulton County district attorney who persuaded a grand jury to indict Trump.

Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest stories of the day? Listen to What You Need To Know...