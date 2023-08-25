Donald Trump has become the first former or sitting US president to have their mugshot taken, after his arrest at a Georgia jail on Thursday (August 24).

The mugshot - a photograph taken after an arrest - has been released by Fulton County Sheriff's Office, after Trump surrendered to authorities at the jail in Atlanta, Georgia.

The former US president faces charges including racketeering and plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost.

Speaking aboard his return flight to his home in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump detailed his experience inside Fulton County jail.

"I came in, I was treated very nicely", he said.

"But it is what it is. I took a mugshot. I never heard the words 'mugshot'. "It’s a very sad experience and it’s a very sad day. For me, this is a weaponised Justice Department," Trump added, calling the prosecutors "vicious animals".

Donald Trump put his thumbs up to photographers upon landing in Atlanta, Georgia. Credit: AP

Before boarding the flight, Trump told reporters the charges were "a travesty of justice".

The Trump family is already fundraising off the mugshot. Donald Jr - Trump's eldest son - advertised t-shirts and posters featuring the mugshot on his X social media page, saying "all profits" from sales would go to the Trump legal defence fund.

The man who served as 45th president - who is currently the clear frontrunner in the race for the Republican presidential nomination - faces 13 charges in Georgia. The most serious of these is racketeering. He is also charged with soliciting a public official to violate his oath of office and conspiracy to commit forgery.

The charges partly relate to a phone call he made in the aftermath of the 2020 election, where he pressured Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes", to help him win the state during the presidential election.

Trump describes this as a "perfect call".

This is Donald Trump's fourth arrest on criminal charges that he has faced in five months. He also faces charges in New York relating to "hush money" payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

He faces federal charges in Washington DC - which partly relate to his role in the January 6 2021 Capitol riots - and in Florida, where he is charged with illegally holding classified documents and concealing evidnece.

