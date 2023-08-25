By Elaine McCallig, ITV News Digital Content Producer

Former US President Donald Trump has joined a long line of well-known faces who have had their mugshots taken.

The album of celebrity mugshots ranges from the glamorous to the grim - with some celebrities, such as Paris Hilton, sporting a smirk, while others like golfer Tiger Woods look downcast.

Despite Trump's recent litany of legal woes, it wasn't until Thursday that we saw, for the first time, a portrait of the former president taken inside a police station.

Since the mugshot made its way onto the internet, it has been shared by allies, detractors, and meme-makers alike.

It now joins the notorious list of the most famous mugshots of all time - joining the likes of actor Hugh Grant, NFL star OJ Simpson, and of course, "hot felon" Jeremy Meeks.

Here, ITV News looks back at the pantheon of other well-known faces whose mugshots have been shared across the globe.

Hugh Grant

In 1995, the famous actor was arrested for participating in "lewd conduct" in a public place with sex worker Divine Brown (real name Estella Marie Thompson).

At the time, he was in a long-term relationship with fellow actor Liz Hurley, and the arrest came a year after he shot to fame with the release of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Following the arrest, Grant, then 34, released a statement of regret: "Last night I did something completely insane.

“I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say.”

Grant paid a $1,000 (£795) fine and was ordered to take part in an Aids education programme. He has since enjoyed a successful career on the silver screen, starring in blockbusters such as Love Actually and Briget Jones's Diary.

A composite of Hugh Grant and Divine Marie Brown. The pair were arrested in 1995 over 'lewd conduct'. Credit: Los Angeles Police Department via AP

Tiger Woods

In 2017, golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida for driving under the influence.

Police found him passed out in his Mercedes, and cannabis and prescription drugs were found in his system.

He pleaded guilty to reckless driving five months after his arrest. His plea agreement meant his DUI charge was dropped.

The professional golfer was arrested in 2017 Credit: Palm Beach County Sheriff's office via AP

Lindsay Lohan

Former Disney star Lindsay Lohan has had several run-ins with the law over the years for drunken driving, reckless driving and shoplifting.

She has had stints in court-ordered rehabilitation and has previously spoken candidly about her drinking and drug problems.

In 2023, the actor appears to be doing well, having welcomed her first child Luai with husband Bader Shammas last month.

Lindsay Logan in July 2010 Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department / The Smoking Gun

Paris Hilton

Heiress and socialite Paris Hilton got her third mugshot taken in 2010 after being arrested on suspicion of cocaine possession in Las Vegas.

She previously had a mugshot taken in 2006 when she was charged with driving under the influence, and again in 2007 before serving a short stint in jail for driving offences.

An apparent old hand at having her portrait captured by police, before her 2010 mugshot was taken she visited a salon to have her hair and makeup done.

Hilton pictured in 2010 Credit: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

Frank Sinatra

Iconic crooner Frank Sinatra was once charged with seduction and adultery in Bergen County, New Jersey.

The initial charge sheet accused Sinatra of engaging in "sexual intercourse... [with] a single female of good repute" while "under the promise of marriage".

The adultery charge was dropped and he only spent a few hours in jail as a result.

Sinatra was arrested in 1938 when he was 23 years old. Credit: Bergen County / The Smoking Gun

OJ Simpson

Former NFL star OJ Simpson went of trail accused of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

The 1995 trial has been described as the "trial of the century".

He was acquitted of murder, but more than a decade later he was jailed after he and five others barged into a Las Vegas hotel room with guns and robbed memorabilia dealers of property that Simpson said was his.

He was released in 2017 after serving a nine-year sentence.

OJ Simpson was arrested in 1994 Credit: Los Angeles Police Department / The Smoking Gun

Jeremy Meeks

A mugshot of Jeremy Meeks, who was arrested in 2014 for gun possession and resisting arrest, quickly went viral on the internet after it was posted by Stockton Police Department.

Meeks was later dubbed "hot felon" and "prison bae" on the internet.

Now, he works as a fashion model and actor, and is releasing an autobiography later this year.

Meeks earned the nickname 'prison bae' after his photo went viral on the internet Credit: Stockton Police Department

