A drink driver has been jailed for 12 years for hitting a cyclist and abandoning him after a Red Bull can led police to find the body of his victim who had been missing for more than three years.

Alexander McKellar, 31, caused the death of 63-year-old Tony Parsons by hitting him with his car on the A82 near Bridge of Orchy, Argyll and Bute, on September 29, 2017.

Originally charged with murdering Mr Parsons, McKellar pleaded guilty to an amended charge of culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow last month.

McKellar and his twin brother Robert - who was in the car with him - also admitted attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Alexander McKellar (left) and his twin brother Robert have both been jailed. Credit: PA

McKellar was sentenced to 12 years behind bars when he appeared at the same court on Friday, after admitting to driving on the A82 at “excess speed and when unfit through alcohol”.

Robert McKellar was sentenced to five years and three months in jail.

What happened

Mr Parsons was hit by McKellar in his Isuzu D-Max pickup on the A82 while cycling near Bridge of Orchy on September 29 2017.

With “reckless disregard” for the consequences of his actions, he left Mr Parsons by the side of the road “in a remote location during the hours of darkness and in inclement weather”, causing his death, the court heard.

“[McKellar] knew Mr Parsons did not die instantly, he needed immediate medical attention," advocate depute Alex Prentice KC told the court, adding how he "decided not to seek help".

Mr Parsons was hit by a Isuzu D-Max pickup. Credit: PA

In court last month, a narrative revealed how some time between September 29, 2017 and January 3, 2021, the McKellar brothers returned to the A82 and moved Mr Parsons’s body to the Auch Estate and buried him with an excavator in a peat bog where animal carcasses were disposed of.

Mr Parsons was attempting a 100-mile charity cycle from his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, to Fort William when he was killed.

The court heard he was “in good spirits, looking forward to the challenge ahead” when he set off on the journey.

He stopped at the Bridge of Orchy Hotel for a coffee, but decided to keep cycling rather than stay the night.

On Monday October 2, 2017, a missing person inquiry was launched after he failed to return home. This turned into a major police search but no trace of him was found.

How the mystery was solved

Police were first made aware of the McKellars' potential involvement in the missing persons case in August 2018 when they were sent an anonymous letter advising them to "pay attention to ‘the twins'”, the court heard.

A major search for Mr Parsons took place. Credit: PA

Police spoke to the McKellars but were asked to leave upon raising the issue of the cyclist, with Mr Prentice saying: “No further police action was taken at the time.”

But the mystery began to unravel after Alexander McKellar began a relationship with a woman in September 2020.

The following November, she asked if there was in anything in his past which could affect their relationship.

Mr Prentice said: “He disclosed that three years previously, he had been driving the Isuzu.

“He said they were driving at excessive speed.”

Alexander McKellar told the woman he had been distracted by oncoming headlights and had struck something at the side of the road, which turned out to be a cyclist.

Mr Prentice said: “He said he was panicking.”

Police found the remains of Mr Parsons on the Auch Estate. Credit: PA

He told the woman he and Robert had returned to the A82 road, moving the cyclist’s body and possessions into a Toyota, which they drove to the Auch Estate before burying them.

Mr Parson’s bicycle was said to have been left behind a waterfall on the estate, though Mr Prentice told the court there are several waterfalls on the estate and it has never been recovered.

The woman whom McKellar made this disclosure to left a can of Red Bull at the area where Mr Parson’s body had been hidden.

She informed the police, with Mr Prentice saying: “As a result of this information, a major investigation was undertaken by the police.”

Detectives found the Red Bull can in the location she had described.

It emerged the McKellars had initially placed Mr Parsons body in woods on the Auch Estate, before using an excavator to bury him in a peat bog where animal carcasses were disposed of.

Police arrested the McKellars on December 20 ,2020 and Mr Parsons’ body was recovered for forensic examination in January.

A pathologist determined the cyclist had suffered “extensive injuries” and he would have been unlikely to survive.

A can of Red Bull was left where Mr Parsons’ body wad disposed of. Credit: PA

Sentencing McKellar, Judge Lord Armstrong said: “Alexander McKellar, on September 29, 2017, you consumed alcohol and you did drive from there in the direction of your home.

“On the course of that night you collided with Tony Parsons on the A82 who was riding his bicycle. The extensive damage to the front of your vehicle is indicative of the force you hit him with.

“He sustained multiple rib fractures and complex pelvic fractures.

“The cause of his death is likely to have been a result of impacted breathing and a bleeding thorax.

“Mr Parsons’s family have been deeply impacted and the emotional harm is ongoing.

“There is nothing I can say or do to compensate for their loss.”