How does the latest Donald Trump arrest differ to his previous three?

Former US President Donald Trump has surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Thursday as he stands accused of illegally plotting to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state.

It is Trump’s fourth surrender since April, when he became the first former president in US history to face indictment.

This time Trump faces 13 charges, all related to his actions after Democrat Joe Biden won the presidency in 2020.

The nearly 100-page indictment details dozens of acts by Trump and his allies to undo his defeat in the hard-fought vote in Georgia.

The document includes details of him urging Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to find enough votes for him to win the battleground state.

He is then accused of harassing an election worker who faced false claims of fraud; and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters.

It also outlines a plot involving one of his lawyers to access voting machines in a rural Georgia county and steal data from a voting machine company.

But this case is to play out a little different to Trump's three prior days in court.

A full list of the 13 counts Trump faces in the Georgia indictment

Violation of the Georgia Rico (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations) Act

Three counts of solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

Two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree

Two counts of false statements and writings

Two counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

Conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

Conspiracy to commit filing false documents

Filing false documents

Trump's slightly different day in court

Georgia officials have said Trump will be treated like any other person charged with a crime in their state.

In his past appearances in a New York state court and federal courts in Miami and Washington, Trump was not handcuffed while in custody.

Previously when the former president was booked, no mugshot was taken, but this time it seems there will be one.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat said at a news conference earlier this month.

Former President Donald Trump pictured being escorted to a courtroom in April Credit: AP

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office previously said there will be a “hard lockdown” of the area surrounding the jail when he arrives.

The former president is barred from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses or victims in the case, including on social media, according to the bond agreement signed by Willis, Trump’s defence attorneys and the judge.

It explicitly includes “posts on social media or reposts of posts” made by others.

Trump has repeatedly used social media to attack people involved in the criminal cases against him as he campaigns to reclaim the White House in 2024.

In a post on Monday, Trump called the Fulton County district attorney “crooked, incompetent and highly partisan.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Credit: AP

Rico's law - the mobster's charge which Trump and his allies are facing

It is not just Trump facing charges, he's got 18 associates who are all accused of participating in a wide-ranging conspiracy to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

Other defendants include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Trump attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and a Trump administration Justice Department official, Jeffrey Clark.

Prosecutor Fani Willis told reporters late on Monday that she intended to try all 19 defendants together.

Two of Trumps co-defendants, Scott Hall, left, and John Eastman turned themselves in on Tuesday. Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP

The group has been charged with racketeering, something Ms Willis is very experienced in, as this is the 11th RICO case brought by her office since 2021.

The federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act originated in 1970 is usually reserved for mobsters and is used to fight organised crime.

The law enabled prosecutors to target people in positions of authority within a criminal organisation.

Georgia’s RICO Act, adopted in 1980, makes it a crime to participate in, acquire or maintain control of an “enterprise” through a “pattern of racketeering activity” or to conspire to do so.

The Fulton County Jail Credit: AP

It’s important to note that the alleged scheme does not have to have been successful for a RICO charge to stick.

An “enterprise” can be a single person or a group of associated individuals with a common goal.

“Racketeering activity” means to commit, attempt to commit, or to solicit, coerce or intimidate someone else to commit, one of more than three dozen state crimes listed in the law.

RICO charges also carry a heavy potential sentence that can be added on top of the penalty for the underlying acts.

The indictment in Georgia against Trump is the latest in a string of legal woes the former president has faced in recent months Credit: AP

What are Trumps previous charges?

The first were charges in New York where he is accused of falsifying business records about a hush money payoff to a porn actor before the 2016 election. The trial begins in late March 2024.

In Florida, the Justice Department brought more than three dozen felony counts against Trump.

They accuse him of illegally possessing classified documents after leaving the White House and concealing them from the government. The trial begins in late May 2024.

Trump's third criminal indictment this year centre on the tumultuous events of 6 January 2021 when rioters attempted to stage an insurrection at the US Capitol building. No date has been set for the latest trial.

