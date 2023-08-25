Train strikes: How every service will be impacted by the RMT walkout on bank holiday weekend
By Rachel Dixon, Multimedia Producer
People looking to use the rail network will face disruption this bank holiday due to train strikes.
The RMT Union announced industrial action on Saturday, August 26 and this will also impact some Friday evening and Sunday morning trains.
Most routes are running a reduced service starting later and finishing earlier. In some areas there will be no train services at all.
Here is how each of the train companies are impacted by the industrial action.
This will affect the following train operating companies:
Avanti West Coast
On August 26, Avanti West Coast trains won't be running as early or late as usual, with the first train of the day departing Euston around 8am and the last train of the day from Euston departing shortly after 5pm.
One train per hour will run to and from:
London Euston to Manchester (via Crewe and Stockport)
London Euston to Liverpool
London Euston to Birmingham
London Euston to Preston (with a limited service extending to Carlisle).
The significantly reduced timetable means North Wales, Shrewsbury, Blackpool, Stoke-on-Trent, Glasgow and Edinburgh will have no Avanti West Coast services on Saturday.
Macclesfield and Oxenholme Lake District station will be closed.
c2c
All services will run to and from London Fenchurch Street station.
All 12 carriage trains will not stop at Limehouse.
Chiltern Railways
Chiltern Railways is running a limited service between approximately 8am and 10pm.
There are no trains from Banbury to Birmingham and Stourbridge Junction or from Hatton to stations to Stratford Upon Avon.
No trains will call at Wembley Stadium, Northolt Park, South Ruislip, Warwick, Warwick Parkway, Hatton, Lapworth or Aylesbury Vale Parkway all day.
CrossCountry
Each Cross Country route has an amended timetable, with varying last train times.
Birmingham New Street – Bristol Temple Meads: hourly service. First train 8am. Last train 5.12pm
Bristol Temple Meads – Plymouth: limited service.
Birmingham New Street – Oxford / Reading / Southampton Central: hourly service. First train 7am (Oxford). Last train 4pm.
Birmingham New Street – Newcastle & Edinburgh Waverley: limited service. First train 8am. Last train 1pm.
Birmingham New Street – Leeds: hourly service. First train 8am. Last train 3pm.
Birmingham New Street – Leicester. Half hourly service for most of the day. First train 7.52am. Last train 6.22pm.
Birmingham New Street – Peterborough. Two hourly service. First train 9.22am Last train 5.22pm.
Birmingham New Street – Manchester Piccadilly, hourly service. First train 7am. Last train 5pm.
Birmingham New Street – Cardiff Central and Birmingham New Street - Nottingham: nNo service.
East Midlands Railway
East Midlands Railway has advised passengers only to travel if necessary.
EMR services will run from 6.30am to 6.30pm, all but one of the services has one train per hour.
The route between Nottingham and Skegness will run twice an hour and call at Grantham, Sleaford, Boston and Skegness
Gatwick Express
The usual Gatwick Express service between London Victoria, Gatwick Airport and Brighton will not run.
Instead the train will also stop at Clapham Junction and East Croydon, and as such these trains will be operating as Southern services.
Gatwick Express tickets are valid on Southern and Thameslink at no additional cost.
Great Northern and Thameslink
Two trains an hour will run between:
St Pancras International and Bedford
St Pancras International and Luton
London King’s Cross and Peterborough
London King’s Cross and Welwyn Garden City
London King’s Cross and Stevenage via Hertford North
One train an hour will run between:
Cambridge and Ely
Cambridge and King’s Lynn
London King’s Cross and Cambridge
Additionally, one train per hour will run between King’s Cross and Cambridge, calling at King’s Cross, Finsbury Park, Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth Garden City, Baldock, Ashwell & Morden, Royston and Cambridge only.
Great Western Railway
Trains will start running at 7am until 6.30pm.
A very limited service will run only on the following routes between:
London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads
London Paddington and Oxford
London Paddington and Cardiff
London Paddington and Plymouth (calling Pewsey/Westbury/Castle Cary)
London Paddington and Newbury
London Paddington and Reading/Didcot Parkway
West Ealing and Greenford
Slough and Windsor
Maidenhead and Bourne End
Twyford and Henley-on-Thames
Reading and Basingstoke
Didcot and Oxford/Banbury
Newbury and Bedwyn
Reading and Redhill
Cardiff Central and Westbury
Bristol and Plymouth
Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express)
Most trains will start at 7am and stop 11pm , and there may be cancellations at short-notice.
These services will run between 7am and 7pm:
Cambridge to London Liverpool Street
Ipswich to Cambridge
Norwich to Stansted Airport
These services will not run:
Ipswich – Felixstowe
Colchester – Walton-on-the-Naze via Colchester Town
Bishop’s Stortford – Stratford
Hertford East – London Liverpool Street
Meridian Water – Stratford
Heathrow Express
A normal service will operate throughout the day but trains will stop earlier.
Last Train departs London Paddington at 8.40pm
Last Train departs Heathrow Terminal 5 at 8.42pm
Last Train departs Heathrow Central at 20.47pm
London Northwestern Railway
One train per hour will run between 7am and 7pm on the following routes:
London Euston – Northampton – Birmingham New Street
London Euston – Birmingham New Street
London Euston – Northampton
London Euston – Milton Keynes Central.
Birmingham New Street – Birmingham International via local stations: 1 train per hour.
Birmingham New Street – Liverpool Lime Street
Birmingham New Street – Wolverhampton
LNER
Train are running a limited service.
The first train from London King's Cross to Edinburgh is at 6.15am, while the first train to Leeds is at 8.05am
Last service from London to Newcastle and Edinburgh Waverley is at 4.30pm and to York it's at 6.30pm.
The first service from Edinburgh Waverley to London King’s Cross is at 8am and last service at 7pm to Doncaster and 3pm to London
There will be no trains north of Edinburgh or Leeds.
Northern
There will be one train per hour, between approximately 8am and 5pm on the following routes:
Liverpool - Manchester Airport
Leeds - York via Micklefield
Leeds - Ilkley
Leeds - Skipton
Leeds - Bradford Forster Square
Leeds - Moorthorpe - Sheffield
Darlington - Saltburn
There are just three trains across the day between Leeds - Hebden Bridge via Bradford.
South Western Railway
There is a significantly reduced service on most of the lines, with trains only running between 7am and 7pm.
The Island Line is running as normal.
Two trains per hour each way between Waterloo and Southampton and Waterloo to Basingstoke
Four trains per hour each way between Waterloo and Woking
One train per hour each way between Guildford to Woking and Salisbury to Basingstoke
Southeastern
Only 51 out of Southeastern's 180 stations will be open, with much of Kent and East Sussex's stations having no service.
There will be a limited service running on the network. Some routes will be closed and there are no replacement buses.
The following lines will run from 7am - 7pm:
Dartford line
Sevenoaks line
Bromley South line
High Speed via Ashford
Southern
A limited service will run across the Southern network, with services starting later and finishing much earlier than usual. Some stations will not have a service all day.
Two trains per hour will run from the following stations:
London Victoria and Brighton
London Victoria to Gatwick Airport
London Bridge and Brighton
London Bridge and Gatwick Airport
London Bridge and Three Bridges
Brighton and Hove
Brighton and Barnham
Barnham and Three Bridges via Horsham
Brighton and Seaford
Brighton and Eastbourne
London Victoria and Sutton via Mitcham
London Victoria and Epsom Downs via Selhurst
London Victoria and West Croydon via Crystal Palace
London Bridge and Tattenham Corner
Caterham and Purley
Redhill and Reigate
London Victoria and East Grinstead
One train an hour will run from the following stations:
Oxted and Uckfield
London Blackfriars and Sevenoaks
Plumstead and Rainham
TransPennine Express
The TransPennine Express will only be running the following services between approximately 8am - 6.30pm.
Manchester Piccadilly to Scarborough
Manchester Piccadilly to York: six local services, three semi-fast services (towards Manchester Piccadilly), four semi-fast services (towards York)
York to Scarborough: six services
Preston to Manchester Airport in both directions: five services
Sheffield to Cleethorpes In both directions: five services
West Midlands Railway
There is a limited service between 7am - 7pm on Saturday and on Friday evening and Sunday morning there will be slightly less trains.
There is one train an hour on the following routes:
London Euston – Northampton – Birmingham New Street:
Birmingham New Street – Birmingham International
Birmingham New Street – Liverpool Lime Street
Birmingham New Street – Wolverhampton via local stations
Birmingham New Street – Lichfield City / Redditch / Bromsgrove
Kidderminster – Whitlocks End and Dorridge via Birmingham Snow Hill
Birmingham New Street – Rugeley Trent Valley: one train per hour.
From Stourbridge Town – Stourbridge Junction there will be up to six trains per hour.
