By Rachel Dixon, Multimedia Producer

People looking to use the rail network will face disruption this bank holiday due to train strikes.

The RMT Union announced industrial action on Saturday, August 26 and this will also impact some Friday evening and Sunday morning trains.

Most routes are running a reduced service starting later and finishing earlier. In some areas there will be no train services at all.

Here is how each of the train companies are impacted by the industrial action.

This will affect the following train operating companies:

Avanti West Coast

On August 26, Avanti West Coast trains won't be running as early or late as usual, with the first train of the day departing Euston around 8am and the last train of the day from Euston departing shortly after 5pm.

One train per hour will run to and from:

London Euston to Manchester (via Crewe and Stockport)

London Euston to Liverpool

London Euston to Birmingham

London Euston to Preston (with a limited service extending to Carlisle).

The significantly reduced timetable means North Wales, Shrewsbury, Blackpool, Stoke-on-Trent, Glasgow and Edinburgh will have no Avanti West Coast services on Saturday.

Macclesfield and Oxenholme Lake District station will be closed.

c2c

All services will run to and from London Fenchurch Street station.

All 12 carriage trains will not stop at Limehouse.

Chiltern Railways

Chiltern Railways is running a limited service between approximately 8am and 10pm.

There are no trains from Banbury to Birmingham and Stourbridge Junction or from Hatton to stations to Stratford Upon Avon.

No trains will call at Wembley Stadium, Northolt Park, South Ruislip, Warwick, Warwick Parkway, Hatton, Lapworth or Aylesbury Vale Parkway all day.

CrossCountry

Each Cross Country route has an amended timetable, with varying last train times.

Birmingham New Street – Bristol Temple Meads: hourly service. First train 8am. Last train 5.12pm

Bristol Temple Meads – Plymouth: limited service.

Birmingham New Street – Oxford / Reading / Southampton Central: hourly service. First train 7am (Oxford). Last train 4pm.

Birmingham New Street – Newcastle & Edinburgh Waverley: limited service. First train 8am. Last train 1pm.

Birmingham New Street – Leeds: hourly service. First train 8am. Last train 3pm.

Birmingham New Street – Leicester. Half hourly service for most of the day. First train 7.52am. Last train 6.22pm.

Birmingham New Street – Peterborough. Two hourly service. First train 9.22am Last train 5.22pm.

Birmingham New Street – Manchester Piccadilly, hourly service. First train 7am. Last train 5pm.

Birmingham New Street – Cardiff Central and Birmingham New Street - Nottingham: nNo service.

East Midlands Railway

East Midlands Railway has advised passengers only to travel if necessary.

EMR services will run from 6.30am to 6.30pm, all but one of the services has one train per hour.

The route between Nottingham and Skegness will run twice an hour and call at Grantham, Sleaford, Boston and Skegness

Gatwick Express

The usual Gatwick Express service between London Victoria, Gatwick Airport and Brighton will not run.

Instead the train will also stop at Clapham Junction and East Croydon, and as such these trains will be operating as Southern services.

Gatwick Express tickets are valid on Southern and Thameslink at no additional cost.

Great Northern and Thameslink

Two trains an hour will run between:

St Pancras International and Bedford

St Pancras International and Luton

London King’s Cross and Peterborough

London King’s Cross and Welwyn Garden City

London King’s Cross and Stevenage via Hertford North

One train an hour will run between:

Cambridge and Ely

Cambridge and King’s Lynn

London King’s Cross and Cambridge

Additionally, one train per hour will run between King’s Cross and Cambridge, calling at King’s Cross, Finsbury Park, Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth Garden City, Baldock, Ashwell & Morden, Royston and Cambridge only.

Great Western Railway

Trains will start running at 7am until 6.30pm.

A very limited service will run only on the following routes between:

London Paddington and Bristol Temple Meads

London Paddington and Oxford

London Paddington and Cardiff

London Paddington and Plymouth (calling Pewsey/Westbury/Castle Cary)

London Paddington and Newbury

London Paddington and Reading/Didcot Parkway

West Ealing and Greenford

Slough and Windsor

Maidenhead and Bourne End

Twyford and Henley-on-Thames

Reading and Basingstoke

Didcot and Oxford/Banbury

Newbury and Bedwyn

Reading and Redhill

Cardiff Central and Westbury

Bristol and Plymouth

Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express)

Most trains will start at 7am and stop 11pm , and there may be cancellations at short-notice.

These services will run between 7am and 7pm:

Cambridge to London Liverpool Street

Ipswich to Cambridge

Norwich to Stansted Airport

These services will not run:

Ipswich – Felixstowe

Colchester – Walton-on-the-Naze via Colchester Town

Bishop’s Stortford – Stratford

Hertford East – London Liverpool Street

Meridian Water – Stratford

Heathrow Express

A normal service will operate throughout the day but trains will stop earlier.

Last Train departs London Paddington at 8.40pm

Last Train departs Heathrow Terminal 5 at 8.42pm

Last Train departs Heathrow Central at 20.47pm

London Northwestern Railway

One train per hour will run between 7am and 7pm on the following routes:

London Euston – Northampton – Birmingham New Street

London Euston – Birmingham New Street

London Euston – Northampton

London Euston – Milton Keynes Central.

Birmingham New Street – Birmingham International via local stations: 1 train per hour.

Birmingham New Street – Liverpool Lime Street

Birmingham New Street – Wolverhampton

LNER

Train are running a limited service.

The first train from London King's Cross to Edinburgh is at 6.15am, while the first train to Leeds is at 8.05am

Last service from London to Newcastle and Edinburgh Waverley is at 4.30pm and to York it's at 6.30pm.

The first service from Edinburgh Waverley to London King’s Cross is at 8am and last service at 7pm to Doncaster and 3pm to London

There will be no trains north of Edinburgh or Leeds.

Northern

There will be one train per hour, between approximately 8am and 5pm on the following routes:

Liverpool - Manchester Airport

Leeds - York via Micklefield

Leeds - Ilkley

Leeds - Skipton

Leeds - Bradford Forster Square

Leeds - Moorthorpe - Sheffield

Darlington - Saltburn

There are just three trains across the day between Leeds - Hebden Bridge via Bradford.

South Western Railway

There is a significantly reduced service on most of the lines, with trains only running between 7am and 7pm.

The Island Line is running as normal.

Two trains per hour each way between Waterloo and Southampton and Waterloo to Basingstoke

Four trains per hour each way between Waterloo and Woking

One train per hour each way between Guildford to Woking and Salisbury to Basingstoke

Southeastern

Only 51 out of Southeastern's 180 stations will be open, with much of Kent and East Sussex's stations having no service.

There will be a limited service running on the network. Some routes will be closed and there are no replacement buses.

The following lines will run from 7am - 7pm:

Dartford line

Sevenoaks line

Bromley South line

High Speed via Ashford

Southern

A limited service will run across the Southern network, with services starting later and finishing much earlier than usual. Some stations will not have a service all day.

Two trains per hour will run from the following stations:

London Victoria and Brighton

London Victoria to Gatwick Airport

London Bridge and Brighton

London Bridge and Gatwick Airport

London Bridge and Three Bridges

Brighton and Hove

Brighton and Barnham

Barnham and Three Bridges via Horsham

Brighton and Seaford

Brighton and Eastbourne

London Victoria and Sutton via Mitcham

London Victoria and Epsom Downs via Selhurst

London Victoria and West Croydon via Crystal Palace

London Bridge and Tattenham Corner

Caterham and Purley

Redhill and Reigate

London Victoria and East Grinstead

One train an hour will run from the following stations:

Oxted and Uckfield

London Blackfriars and Sevenoaks

Plumstead and Rainham

TransPennine Express

The TransPennine Express will only be running the following services between approximately 8am - 6.30pm.

Manchester Piccadilly to Scarborough

Manchester Piccadilly to York: six local services, three semi-fast services (towards Manchester Piccadilly), four semi-fast services (towards York)

York to Scarborough: six services

Preston to Manchester Airport in both directions: five services

Sheffield to Cleethorpes In both directions: five services

West Midlands Railway

There is a limited service between 7am - 7pm on Saturday and on Friday evening and Sunday morning there will be slightly less trains.

There is one train an hour on the following routes:

London Euston – Northampton – Birmingham New Street:

Birmingham New Street – Birmingham International

Birmingham New Street – Liverpool Lime Street

Birmingham New Street – Wolverhampton via local stations

Birmingham New Street – Lichfield City / Redditch / Bromsgrove

Kidderminster – Whitlocks End and Dorridge via Birmingham Snow Hill

Birmingham New Street – Rugeley Trent Valley: one train per hour.

From Stourbridge Town – Stourbridge Junction there will be up to six trains per hour.

