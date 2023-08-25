Play Brightcove video

For those about to face long bank-holiday car journeys the prospect of supersonic travel may feel like a world away, as Sharon Thomas reports

NASA is exploring the possibility of creating a supersonic passenger jet that could cut travel times between London and New York to below two hours.

The US space agency's Glenn Research Center said it has investigated the "business case" for jets that could reach speeds of 1,535 to 3,045 miles per hour (mph) at sea level.

Larger airline cruisers currently in service can fly at roughly 600mph, while a flight between London and New York takes longer than seven hours on average.

NASA said its studies had looked into around 50 transoceanic "established routes", which included "high-volume North Atlantic routes and those crossing the Pacific".

At present, the United States, Canada and other Western nations prohibit supersonic flights over land.

NASA is exploring the viability of creating a jet that can reach more than 3,000mph at sea level. Credit: NASA

But, in 2016, NASA launched its Quesst mission, with the aim of providing data to regulators that could force change in overland flight regulations.

The research has led to the development of the X-59 jet, which is capable of cruising at 937mph, at an altitude of 55,000ft, without generating an unacceptable noise level.

"We conducted similar concept studies over a decade ago at Mach 1.6-1.8, and those resulting roadmaps helped guide NASA research efforts since, including those leading to the X-59," said Lori Ozoroski, project manager for NASA's Commercial Supersonic Technology Project.

"These new studies will both refresh those looks at technology roadmaps and identify additional research needs for a broader high-speed range."

As part of the "industry engagement" phase in NASA's Advanced Air Vehicles Program, two 12-month contracts have been issued to companies to develop concept designs and technology roadmaps.

NASA engineers work on the cockpit of the X-59 jet. Credit: NASA

The roadmaps will "explore air travel possibilities, outline risks and challenges, and identify needed technologies to make Mach 2-plus travel a reality", according to NASA.

Boeing will lead the first team, in partnership with a number of other aerospace firms, and the second will be headed up by Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems.

In a statement, NASA said: "Each team will develop roadmap elements to include airframe, power, propulsion, thermal management, and composite materials that can hold up under high-supersonic speeds.

"They will also create non-proprietary designs for concept vehicles."

NASA will make a final decision as to whether it will continue its research once the latest phase has been completed.

