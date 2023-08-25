Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Harry Horton has the latest on what Amanda Pritchard believes could be the "benefits" of regulation after Lucy Letby's serial killings

The Chief Executive of the NHS is to hold an urgent meeting next week following the conviction of killer nurse Lucy Letby, ITV News understands.

NHS England boss Amanda Pritchard plans to discuss whether managers should be regulated in the same way doctors and nurses are, amid claims by several medics that they repeatedly raised concerns with senior staff over Letby.

In a letter to colleagues, Ms Pritchard said: "We feel that now is the right time to look again at what benefits could be delivered through regulation."

Senior doctors at the Countess of Chester Hospital, where Letby worked and murdered seven babies and attempted to murder others between 2015 and 2016, have accused hospital management of ignoring their concerns.

Dr Ravi Jayram, a senior paediatrician who works at the hospital, spoke to ITV News earlier this week about the need for more accountability for NHS management.

Dr Jayram, who helped catch Letby after raising his suspicions with hospital staff, said: "If there is a dodgy doctor or a dodgy nurse, there is a means for them to be found out and sactioned.

"As far as I can tell, the people in senior NHS management positions, there is no robust system of accountability or appraisal - this is the culture in the NHS and it has to change."

While the decision on whether to introduce regulation is a question for the government, if NHS England were to form a view it would put pressure on ministers.

On Friday, the Department for Health and Social Care indicated it was ready to upgrade the public inquiry into the Letby killings to a full statutory inquiry with the power to compel witnesses.

Rishi Sunak seemed to suggest he was considering strengthening the inquiry after the government has come under pressure to put the inquiry on a statutory footing from some of the families of the victims, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, and the NHS ombudsman.

Rishi Sunak spoke on the inquiry on Friday and believes it must be "judge-led"

The prime minister said on Friday that "whatever form the inquiry takes" he believes it is "important that it is judge-led".

Speaking to broadcasters, Mr Sunak said: "This was one of the most despicable, horrific crimes in our history.

"And it’s really important that we get answers, particularly for the families of the victims. And of course my thoughts are with them.

"The Health Secretary (Steve Barclay) is taking that work forwards, speaking with them, to make sure we understand what they need and want and how best we can address that.

"Now, whatever form the inquiry takes, I believe it is important that it is judge-led so that it has a strong, independent voice to get to the bottom of what happened."

Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman Rob Behrens wrote to the Health Secretary earlier this week saying: "Only a statutory inquiry can provide the strong legal powers necessary to compel witnesses and the release of evidence."

The Government ordered a probe after the nurse was last week found guilty of murdering seven babies and trying to murder six more.

Ministers said the inquiry will investigate the events on the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit between 2015 and 2016 to ensure lessons are learned.

