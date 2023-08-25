Play Brightcove video

Luis Rubiales, on the far left, is seen embracing members of the Spanish side after their World Cup Win

Credit: ITV

The Spanish football federation president has refused to resign amid a row over an unsolicited kiss at the World Cup final on Sunday.

Luis Rubiales told an emergency general assembly of the federation “I won’t resign” four times in quick succession and claimed he was a victim of a witch hunt by “false feminists.”

His refusal to resign follows days of controversy after he kissed footballer Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the World Cup awards ceremony.

Several Spanish media outlets previously reported on Thursday that Rubiales was planning to step down.

Instead, he said the kiss was “mutual and with the consent” of Hermoso. He received various applause from the overwhelming male assembly.

FIFA, football's governing body and organiser of the Women’s World Cup, opened a disciplinary case against him on Thursday.

Its disciplinary committee was tasked with weighing whether Rubiales violated its code relating to “the basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaving in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.”

That move by FIFA came after Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that Rubiales’ attempt to apologise was unconvincing and that “he must continue taking further steps” to be held accountable.

On Sunday, footage also emerged of Rubiales celebrating Spain’s win in the stadium’s VIP area by grabbing his crotch with Spain’s Queen Letizia and the 16-year old Princess Sofía nearby.

The combination of the gesture and the unsolicited kiss has appeared to make Rubiales a national embarrassment after his conduct was broadcast to a global audience, marring the enormous accomplishment of the women who played for Spain, critics say.

Rubiales kisses Spain's Aitana Bonmati on the cheek following Spain's win Credit: AP

On Thursday, Lioness star Jess Carter told ITV News Rubiales' decision to kiss Hermoso was "one of the most unacceptable things I've ever seen".

"Have you ever seen that in the men's game? I think it's absolutely unheard of and it's one of the most disrespectful things you can do."

The Chelsea defender added: "That moment ruined what should have been only a massive celebration for Spain".

England defender Jess Carter told ITV News that Luis Rubiales' behaviour had 'tarnished' Spain's win

Play Brightcove video

Rubiales apologised on Monday for the Hermoso kiss, but did not reference his behaviour in the VIP box.

“There is something I regret, and it was what happened between me and a player, with whom I have a fantastic relationship, just like with the others, where I have certainly made a mistake. I have to admit it,” Rubiales said in his video address.

“In that moment of absolute exultation, without any bad intentions or bad faith, well… that happened.

"I believe it happened in a very spontaneous way, which I repeat had no bad intentions from either side."

Spain's Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso and Irene Paredes ,from left, celebrate their World Cup win Credit: AP

Hermoso, a key contributor to Spain’s title, said on a social media stream “I did not like it, but what could I do?” about the kiss during a celebration immediately after the incident.

The first attempt to respond to the scandal was a statement it released in the name of Hermoso in which she downplayed the incident.

Later, a local media report by sports website Relevo.com claimed that the federation had coerced her to making the statement. The federation has denied this.

On Wednesday, Hermoso issued a statement through her players’ union saying it would speak on her behalf. The union said it would do all it could to ensure that the kiss does “not go unpunished.”

Luis Rubiales, left, stands next to Spain Head Coach Jorge Vilda Credit: AP

Rubiales has received no public support from any major sports figure and united political parties from both the left and right called for him to resign.

The fallout comes less than a year after a mutiny by 15 Spain players, who withdrew their services reportedly due to discontent with a number of aspects of the national team set-up, including the strictness of coach Jorge Vilda.

The federation refused to budge in response to the players’ complaints, with a statement saying those involved would only be able to return to the national team “if they accept their mistake and ask for forgiveness”. Hermoso was not among the 15.

