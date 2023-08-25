Who are Donald Trump's co-accused listed in the Georgia indictment?

Donald Trump and 18 of his associates have been charged in Georgia as part of a sweeping indictment into allegations of election fraud.

The charges follow a more than two-year investigation, and include claims of racketeering, violating the oath of a public officer, forgery and the provision of false statements.

On Thursday, the former US president, along with ten of those listed in the indictment, surrendered to authorities at Fulton County Sheriff's Office. The remaining seven people are expected to follow the same process on Friday.

Here, ITV News takes a look at those who have been arrested and the allegations they are accused of.

Rudy Giuliani

The former New York mayor is accused of promoting unsupported allegations of widespread election fraud in Georgia, during several legislative hearings at the state's Capitol in December 2020.

Prosecutors have further accused Mr Giuliani of being involved in a plan to place 16 Georgia Republicans as fake electors, falsely swearing that Trump had won the 2020 presidential election and declaring themselves the state's "duly elected and qualified" electors.

Rudy Giuliani. Credit: AP

John Eastman

John Eastman, one of Trump's lawyers, has been charged with helping the former president in his efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election.

He wrote a memo arguing that Trump could retain the presidency if then-Vice President Mike Pence overturned the results of the election, during a joint session of Congress where electoral votes would be counted.

The plan included putting in place a slate of "alternate" electors in seven battleground states, including Georgia, who would falsely certify that Trump had won their states.

John Eastman. Credit: AP

Mark Meadows

Trump's chief of staff visited Cobb County, Atlanta, while state investigators were conducting an audit of the signatures on absentee ballot envelopes in December 2020.

Mr Meadows obtained the phone number of the chief investigator for the secretary of state's office, Frances Watson, and passed it along to Trump, who called her.

Mark Meadows. Credit: AP

Sidney Powell

Sidney Powell was part of a group who met at the South Carolina home of conservative attorney Lin Wood, in November 2020. Prosecutors have alleged this was "for the purpose of exploring options to influence the results of the November 2020 elections in Georgia and elsewhere".

Mr Wood claims that Ms Powell, a registered lawyer in Georgia, asked him to help find Georgia residents to serve as plaintiffs in lawsuits contesting the state's election results.

Sidney Powell. Credit: AP

Kenneth Chesebro

Kenneth Chesebro has been accused of working with Georgia Republicans in the weeks after the November 2020 election at the direction of Trump's campaign.

Mr Chesebro is further alleged to have worked on the coordination and execution of the aforementioned plan that would have seen 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate declaring falsely that Trump won the presidential election.

Kenneth Chesebro. Credit: AP

Jenna Ellis

Jenna Ellis appeared alongside Mr Giuliani at a hearing hosted by state Republican lawmakers at the Georgia Capitol, in December 2020. The session witnessed false allegations of election fraud being made.

Prosecutors have also claimed that Ms Ellis wrote at least two legal memos to Trump and his attorneys advising that Mr Pence should "disregard certified electoral college votes from Georgia and other purportedly 'contested' states" when Congress met to certify the election results in January 2021.

Jenna Ellis. Credit: AP

Ray Smith

Ray Smith has been charged in relation to his involvement with a number of lawsuits challenging the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

In addition, he is accused of gathering witnesses to provide testimony before Georgia legislative subcommittee hearings held, in December 2020, on alleged issues with the state's election.

Ray Smith. Credit: AP

David Shafer

David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, is accused as being one of 16 state Republicans who met at the Georgia Capitol in December 2020, to sign a certificate declaring falsely that Trump had won the presidential election.

David Shafer. Credit: AP

Harrison Floyd

Harrison Floyd served as director of Black Voices for Trump, and is accused of recruiting Stephen Lee, a pastor also accused of election fraud, to arrange a meeting with Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman and Chicago-based publicist Trevian Kutti.

Harrison Floyd. Credit: AP

Cathy Latham

Cathy Latham is accused as being one of the 16 Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump had won the state, while declaring themselves the state's "duly elected and qualified" electors.

As chairwoman of the Coffee County Republican Party, she is further accused of allowing a computer forensics team to copy software and data from the county's election equipment in January 2020. The secretary of state's office has said this qualified as "unauthorised access".

Cathy Latham. Credit: AP

