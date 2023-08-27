Florence and The Machine cancels gigs as lead singer has 'life-saving surgery'

The lead singer of Florence and the Machine has revealed she had "life-saving" surgery after being forced to cancel gigs.

Florence Welch posted on Instagram on Sunday saying she had undergone "emergency surgery" but "didn't feel strong enough" to explain the reasons behind it.

The 36-year-old star apologised to her fans that she's had to cancel the last two shows that were planned for the band's tour.

"My feet are fine, I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don't really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life", she said.

But the singer vowed to return to the stage for the final tour dates, saying: "I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga. Maybe not jumping so much but you can do the for me.

She continued: "Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is way of making sense.

"And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much-needed strength and catharsis right now."

In November last year, the band postponed the final dates of their UK tour after Welch discovered she had been performing on a broken foot.

