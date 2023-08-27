Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's death in a plane crash has been confirmed by Russian officials.

Prigozhin and six top Wagner lieutenants were on a business jet that crashed on Wednesday soon after taking off from Moscow, with a crew of three.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement on Sunday that forensic testing of the 10 bodies recovered at the site of the crash had been identified, and their identities “conform to the manifest.”

The crash came exactly two months after Prigozhin staged a mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin with Vladimir Putin in 2010. Credit: AP

In a televised address two days after the crash, President Putin expressed his condolences to the families of the dead and said that investigators will begin looking into the incident.

The private jet crashed en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, some 185 miles north of the Russian capital.

Russian servicemen guard a road towards a private jet crash. Credit: AP

Smoke and flames rise from a crashed private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver region, Russia. Credit: AP

Videos shared by the pro-Wagner Telegram channel Grey Zone showed a plane dropping from a large cloud of smoke.

It twisted as it fell and one of its wings appeared to be missing.

