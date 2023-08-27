Play Brightcove video

All eyes are now on the Spanish Football Federation's emergency meeting being held tomorrow, as Sejal Karia reports

The Spanish Football Federation has called an "extraordinary and urgent" meeting after its president was suspended by FIFA.

Luis Rubiales sparked controversy when he kissed Hermoso on the lips following Spain's win over England on Sunday, as Hermoso said she did not consent.

Rubiales refused to resign from his football presidency on Friday at an emergency meeting where he had been expected to leave under intense pressure from the Spanish government, female players, football clubs and officials.

On Saturday, FIFA confirmed it had provisionally suspended Rubiales from "all football-related activities at national and international level".

It said the suspension would be effective for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings FIFA opened against Rubiales on Thursday.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has also refrained Rubiales and the Spanish FA from "contacting or attempting to contact" Hermoso.

Eleven of Spain’s coaching staff, with the exception of boss Jorge Vilda, have since resigned en masse following Rubiales' conduct at the final.

Vilda has now broken his silence on events, however, describing Rubiales' behaviour as “improper” and “unacceptable”.

Luis Rubiales, left, stands next to Spain Head Coach Jorge Vilda Credit: AP

In a statement published in Marca, Vilda said: “The events that have taken place since Spain won the Women’s World Cup for the first time in its history…have been a real nonsense and have generated an unprecedented situation, tarnishing a deserved triumph of our players and our country.

“I deeply regret that the victory of Spanish women’s football has been harmed by the improper behaviour that our until now president, Luis Rubiales, has carried out and that he himself has acknowledged.

“There is no doubt that it is unacceptable and does not reflect at all the principles and values that I defend in my life, in sport in general and in football in particular.

“A clearly undesirable climate has been generated, far from what should have been a great celebration of Spanish sport and women’s sport.

