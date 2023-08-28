Adele interrupts show to help fan being ‘bothered’ by security

Adele interrupted a show during her Las Vegas residency to help a fan she thought was being “bothered” by security guards.

The British star, 35, was in the middle of her Weekends With Adele show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace when she stopped in the middle of a song to come to the fan’s aid.

Multiple videos posted by attendees online show the singer cutting short her rendition of Water Under the Bridge to ask security what was going on.

She can be seen saying: “What are you doing? Why are you all bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please?”

Then, to the fan, she added: “They won’t bother you any more, darling. You enjoy the show.”

She emphasised to security “leave him alone” before telling the rest of the audience: “Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him.

“He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.”

Adele then told her band “let’s start again” and resumed the song.

Her actions to come to the defence of her fan follow in the footsteps of Taylor Swift, who came to the aid of a fan during her Eras Tour.

During a performance of her hit Bad Blood in Philadelphia, she shouted “she’s fine!” and “she wasn’t doing anything!” to a security guard.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted...