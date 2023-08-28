Air traffic control is currently experiencing "a technical issue" and has restricted UK flight traffic while it is being fixed.

Passengers already on board planes headed for the UK have taken to social media to report that they've been told a problem with air traffic control is keeping them grounded.

NATs, the UK's leading provider of air traffic control services, said in a statement to ITV News: "We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault."

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

British Airways said it is "working closely with NATS to understand the impact of a technical issue that is affecting UK airspace".

The airline will keep its customers up to date with the latest information, a spokesperson said in a statement.

A statement from easyJet to passengers said they have been "advised of an Air traffic control issue currently affecting all flights due to fly into or out of United Kingdom airspace."

Those waiting to depart at airports have been told to keep checking the flight information at the terminal, while people already on planes will be updated by crew.

Scottish airline Loganair said the issue was "a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning. "

