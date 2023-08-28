Flights that have been cancelled or delayed due to a "technical failure" with air traffic control have left passengers stuck in airports here and abroad - some with no idea when or how they will get to their destination.

By Monday afternoon, 232 flights departing UK airports and 271 arriving flights had been cancelled, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

The technical fault, which was "identified and remedied" by National Air Traffic Services (Nats) on Monday afternoon, meant flight plans had to be input manually by controllers.

Major UK airlines such as Tui and British Airways have warned passengers to expect significant delays as schedules had to be changed.

What are my rights if my flight is cancelled or delayed?

Under UK law, those affected by the technical fault on Monday have legal rights which oblige the airlines to provide support to customers flying from a UK airport, arriving in the country on an EU or UK airline, or arriving at an EU airport on a UK airline.

If your flight is covered under UK law, your airline must give you the option of choosing another flight or providing a full refund. You can get money back on any part of the ticket not used.

If you still want to travel, your airline must find you an alternative flight. If another airline is flying to your destination significantly sooner, or there are other suitable modes of transport available, then you have a right to be booked onto that alternative transport instead. According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), an airline must provide a reasonable amount of food and drink in the case of a "significant delay".

What is classed as a significant delay?

More than two hours for a short-haul flight of under 1,500km

More than three hours for a medium-haul flight of up to 3,500km

More than four hours for long-haul flights

This support usually comes in the form of vouchers, but if an airline can't provide it for whatever reason, customers can make their own "reasonable" arrangements and keep their receipts to claim the money back.

This can include food and drink, the cost of calls, accommodation and transport to a hotel or home. The CAA adds that "luxury hotels and alcohol" are unlikely to be covered.

Airports across the country were affected, including Bristol. Credit: BPM Media

Can I claim compensation?

Airlines are required to pay compensation if flights arrive more than three hours late, but only when it is their fault.

The problems with air traffic control on Monday could fall under the definition of "exceptional circumstances", meaning the carriers could be exempt from paying out.

The CAA says airlines should inform customers when they will be able to fly and advises passengers to remain in contact with airport staff and their airline's website.

It adds: "If you have been delayed for more than five hours and no longer wish to travel then you are entitled to a refund.

"If you are a transfer passenger and missed your connection flight because your first flight was delayed, you are also entitled to a flight back to your original departure point."

The authority adds that once a passenger accepts a refund or to travel later than the first available flight, then the airline is not obliged to provide food, drink or accommodation.

It says: "If you are on a package holiday and you decide not to travel on your outbound flight, you may lose your holiday too, we recommend you contact your package organiser or the airline for further information.

"If you still want to travel then your airline must get you to your destination. You might have to be patient while they rearrange transport and rebook passengers, but the law says they must get you there."

