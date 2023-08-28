Prosecutors in Spain have started a preliminary investigation into Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales after he kissed Jenni Hermoso at the Women's World Cup final.

A statement from the National Court said the kiss could constitute an offence of "sexual assault".

Prosecutors also said Hermoso will now be contacted and offered the chance to file a suit, which she would need to do within 15 days.

The president of the Spanish football federation (RFED) was suspended from his post by FIFA pending an investigation into his conduct at the Women's World Cup final in Sydney on August 20.

The 46-year-old grabbed his crotch in the stadium’s VIP area in celebration of Spain’s win over England, when he was stood metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter.

He then kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medals presentation, something she says was done without her consent.

It comes as Rubiales' mother, Angeles Bejar, has reportedly locked herself in a church and is refusing to eat in protest against the "inhuman hunt" against her son.

Rubiales refused to resign on Friday despite significant pressure to do so, claiming he had been the victim of a "social assassination".

