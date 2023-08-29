A widespread state of emergency has been declared in Florida as tropical storm Idalia grows increasingly near, after ripping through Cuba.

Florida residents loaded up on sandbags and homes were evacuated in low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast as the storm intensified on Monday, with forecasters predicting it would hit the US state in just days as a potentially life-threatening hurricane surged.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 46 counties, evacuation notices were issued in 21 counties, and the state has mobilised 1,100 National Guard members.

Idalia would be the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season and a big blow to the state, which is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Ian almost a year ago.

As the state prepared, Idalia ripped through Cuba with heavy rain hitting the westernmost part of the island.

Authorities in the province issued a state of alert, and residents were evacuated to friends’ and relatives’ homes as authorities monitored the Cuyaguateje river for possible flooding.

As much as 10 centimetres (four inches) of rain fell in Cuba on Sunday, meteorological stations reported.

Idalia is expected to start affecting Florida with hurricane-force winds as soon as late Tuesday and arrive on the coast by Wednesday.

Idalia is also the latest in a summer of natural disasters, including wildfires in Hawaii, Canada, Greece, Portugal and Italy, and devastating flooding in Vermont, India, Pakistan, Peru and China.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Credit: AP

Gov DeSantis, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, warned of a “major impact” to Florida, noting the potential for Idalia to become a Category 3 hurricane.

“The property - we can rebuild someone’s home,” DeSantis said during a news conference on Monday.

“You can’t unring the bell, though, if somebody stays in harm’s way and does battle with Mother Nature."

DeSantis said the Florida Department of Transportation would waive tolls on highways in the Tampa area and the Big Bend starting at 4am on Tuesday to help ease any burden on people in the path of the storm.

However, Tampa International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport said they would close on Tuesday, and the Sunrail commuter rail service in Orlando was being suspended.

US President Joe Biden spoke to DeSantis on Monday morning, telling the Florida governor that he had approved an emergency declaration for the state, the White House said in a news release.

