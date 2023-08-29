Foreign Secretary visits Beijing amid call for unclassified China strategy

Play Brightcove video

The Foreign Secretary will visit China for the first time in five years, but some MPs are not happy with the plans - as Asia Correspondent Debi Edward reports

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is to visit Beijing on Wednesday in a move that has sparked anger among some MPs.

It will be the first trip to China by a UK Foreign Secretary in more than five years.

Mr Cleverly will meet with Chinese officials and plans to address issues ranging from climate change to international security, while emphasising Beijing’s responsibility on the global stage.

The trip takes places as the Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC) has called for a better approach to dealing with China’s assertiveness and its potential impact on the UK’s interests and global stability.

In a new 87-page report, it concluded there appeared to be “confusion across Whitehall about the Tilt to the Indo-Pacific, stemming from a failure to explain the policy”.

The report urges that all relevant ministers are briefed on the higher classification version of the China strategy.

MPs highlighted the urgency of an unclassified China strategy that encompasses not only trade and security but also diplomatic engagement, human rights, and technological cooperation.

The committee also called for the government to recognise that the repeated attacks on Hong Kong dissidents are part of a wider Chinese Communist Party policy of repression.

It recommended the government should put across that this policy in unacceptable when speaking with representatives of the Chinese government.

China's President Xi Jinping attends the plenary session during the 2023 BRICS Summit. Credit: AP

The Tory chair of the committee Alicia Kearns said: “In any conversation about the Indo-Pacific, China looms large.

"China’s global ambitions and desire to rival the reach and influence of the West were made clear at the recent BRICS summit, but the writing has been on the wall for years.

"It’s only by shoring up our networks in the Indo-Pacific that we can temper China’s economic and political expansionism, offering a viable, democratic alternative to Indo-Pacific states.”

She added: “Strengthening our diplomatic, defensive and economic ties in the Indo-Pacific is critical – if the West leaves a vacuum, China will eagerly fill it."

On Taiwan, which she described as an “important ally and partner of the UK”, Ms Kearns said: “The government should stand shoulder to shoulder with Taiwan, making clear that attempts to undermine Taiwanese self-determination are unacceptable.”

David Lammy. Credit: PA

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy said the success of his opposite number’s visit would be determined by whether he can secure an end to Chinese sanctions on British parliamentarians.

In response to the call for the full, unclassified China strategy to be published, senior figures in government said everything they were comfortable with putting in the public domain already had been.

In his Mansion House speech, Mr Cleverly spoke about the need for engagement and balanced policy towards China, highlighting the complexities of its history and current global role.

He stressed the importance of safeguarding national security, deepening cooperation with partners, and addressing human rights concerns while fostering open and stable relations.

