AI-generated Donald Trump rap at No.2 in iTunes chart

A rap song featuring an AI-generated Donald Trump singing about his latest raft of criminal charges has made its way to the No.2 spot on the iTunes rap chart.

"First Day Out" by artist Hi-Rez has rocketed up the Hip-Hop charts after it was released last week after Trump had his mugshot taken inside a Georgia jail.

In an eerily accurate imitation of the former president, Hi-Rez imagines how Trump dealt with being arrested and charged.

'Out on bail, out on bail. I won't see inside a cell.'

The rap has been viewed almost three million times on X, formerly known as Twitter. It made a special mention of the mugshot that rocked America.

AI-generated Trump sang: "These DA's acting silly. My mugshot is worth a billi."

Within minutes of the mugshot's release, Donald Trump Jr - Trump's eldest son - advertised T-shirts and posters featuring the mugshot on his X account.

Donald Trump's mugshot. Credit: AP via Fulton Country Sheriff's Office

In the social media post, Trump Jr said "all profits" from sales would go towards his father's defence fund.

"Breaking news: the mugshot is here" reads the subject line of the campaign’s latest fundraising email, which advertises a new T-shirt with the image.

Although the rap song isn't sang by the actual Donald Trump, it did touch on some of the talking points that he has used in public engagements - claiming he would finish the wall he promised to build at the border between Mexico and America.

