Criminals will be forced into court for their sentencing hearings under new powers, the prime minister has announced, after several "cowardly" murderers skipped theirs.

The prime minister said he would change the law so judges could compel defendants to attend their sentencing and they could hear from their victims about the impact of their crimes.

New legislation will be introduced as soon as October, allowing prison officers to use "reasonable force" to get defendants into the dock.

And judges will get the power to impose additional punishments including an extra 24 months on their prison sentence for those who refuse to show up.

Rishi Sunak first committed to a change on sentencing hearing laws months ago, following the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, after her killer Thomas Cashman avoided hearing his punishment and the impact of his crimes from his victim's family.

Olivia's mum Cheryl Korbel, who met the prime minister ahead of the announcement after campaigning hard for a change, said she hoped her daughter would be proud of what the family had achieved.

She told ITV News she is "very hopeful" of a swift law change but "I'm not going to believe it until it actually happens."

'I just hope she's proud of what we've done': Cheryl Korbel in tears over law change

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk told ITV News the law was being changed to ensure "natural justice, because for many victims, they will never be able to sleep peacefully again because their lives have been shattered by what the offender has done".

He added: "It is only right that as the offender is trying to get to sleep that they hear society’s condemnation expressed through the sentencing remarks of the judge ringing through their ears."

Cashman was just one in a string of serious violent offenders who refused to attend their sentencing hearings and pressure on the PM to act intensified after serial baby killer Lucy Letby was sentenced in her absence.

The former nurse also refused to leave her cell, meaning she did not hear victim impact statements read by the families of the 13 babies she murdered or harmed.

This reignited angry calls for a law change from political parties and members of the public.

'It's about natural justice': Justice secretary on upcoming law change

Under current law, judges can only order defendants to attend court for hearings prior to the verdict being delivered. If they fail to obey, they can be found in contempt of court and face up to two years in prison.

But judges have no such power over defendants for their sentencing.

Ms Korbel began campaigning for legislation to change after her daughter's murderer refused to enter the dock to hear his 42-year sentence.

She spoke out following Letby's sentencing, telling ITV News the importance of offenders hearing about the impact of their crimes.

“Writing the impact statement was really hard. It wasn’t going to take minutes. It was days, over a matter of weeks. It’s important for the offenders to listen to the pain that they’ve caused, the pain that is ongoing. Going to prison is supposed to be a rehabilitation," she said. “That first port of call of rehabilitation should be in that courtroom and standing there listening to the judge and listening to the families’ impact statements.”

'It was like a punch in the stomach': Olivia's mum opens up to Rishi Sunak

Primary school pupil Olivia died when Cashman opened fire when he chased another man into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool.

Mum Cheryl, who was also injured in the shooting, said he was a "coward" for skipping his sentencing.

"I think I wanted to see if there was any remorse there, to see if he was taking any accountability for it, but I never got that chance," she said, adding: "I wanted him to understand the pain that he's caused, the pain that we went through and the pain we are still going through."

Cashman and Letby are just two killers convicted in the past few years who have avoided attending their sentencing.

Sex attacker Jordan McSweeney murdered 35-year-old law graduate Zara Aleena as she walked home in Ilford, east London, and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 38 years.

Koci Selamaj received life with at least 36 years for murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa after travelling to London to carry out an attack on a random woman.

After Letby was sentenced, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said: “Cases like these make me even more determined to make sure the worst offenders attend court to face justice, when ordered by the judge.

“That’s why we are looking at options to change the law at the earliest opportunity to ensure that in the silence that follows the clang of the prison gate, society’s condemnation will be ringing in prisoners’ ears.”

The earliest opportunity to introduce new legislation is Monday next week, after MPs return from their summer recess.