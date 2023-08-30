Military officers in Gabon said they were seizing power in order to overturn the results of the country's presidential election.

The announcement came hours after the central African country's President Ali Bongo Ondimba was declared winner of an election deemed fraudulent by the opposition.

Within minutes of the announcement on Wednesday, gunfire was heard in the centre of the capital, Libreville.

The coup attempt was announced by a dozen uniformed soldiers on state TV later the same morning.

The group, claiming to represent "defence and security forces" said it would “dissolve all institutions of the republic" and aims to "defend peace by putting an end to the regime in place".

The officers said election results would be voided and the country's borders closed until further notice.

The president is now under house arrest, the group added in a later state TV broadcast.

The coup, if successful, would bring the number of coups in West and Central Africa to eight since 2020.

It comes a month after soldiers in Niger seized power from the democratically elected government.

In his annual Independence Day speech two weeks ago, Mr. Bongo said: “While our continent has been shaken in recent weeks by violent crises, rest assured that I will never allow you and our country Gabon to be hostages to attempts at destabilisation. Never.”

At a time when anti-France sentiment is spreading in many former colonies, the French-educated Mr Bongo met President Emmanuel Macron in Paris in late June and shared photos of them shaking hands. France has some 400 troops in in the country.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday: “We are following the situation in Gabon closely."

The mutinous officers vowed to respect “Gabon’s commitments to the national and international community.”

When asked about Gabon on Wednesday, the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell said it would be discussed by EU ministers this week.

Defence ministers from the 27-nation bloc are meeting in Spain on Wednesday, and foreign ministers on Thursday. Borrell will chair both meetings, and Niger will also be a focus.

'If this is confirmed, it’s another military coup, which increases instability in the whole region,' EU diplomat Josep Borrell said

Mr Bongo’s family has long-standing ties to former colonial ruler France, dating to the four-decade presidency of his late father Omar Bongo. These have come under legal scrutiny in recent years.

Several members of the Bongo family are under investigation in France, and some have been given preliminary charges of embezzlement, money laundering and other forms of corruption, according to French media reports.

The investigations are driven in part by a broader push for justice by non-governmental organisations that have long accused multiple African heads of state of embezzling public funds and hiding them in France.

Mr Bongo was seeking a third term in elections this weekend. He served two terms since coming to power in 2009 after the death of his father who ruled the country for 41 years.

Another group of mutinous soldiers attempted a coup in January 2019, while Mr Bongo was in Morocco recovering from a stroke, but they were quickly overpowered.

Every vote held in Gabon since the country’s return to a multi-party system in 1990 has ended in violence.

Clashes between government forces and protesters following the 2016 election killed four people, according to official figures. The opposition said the death toll was far higher.

Fearing violence, many people in the capital went to visit family in other parts of the country before the election or left Gabon altogether. Others stockpiled food or bolstered security in their homes.

After last week’s vote, the Central African nation’s Communications Minister, Rodrigue Mboumba Bissawou, announced a nightly curfew from 7pm to 6am, and said internet access was being restricted indefinitely to quell disinformation and calls for violence.

NetBlocks, an organisation tracking internet access worldwide, said internet service saw a “partial restoration” in Gabon after the coup.

