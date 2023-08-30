England captain Harry Kane has been pictured wearing lederhosen as he begins to settle into life in Germany after having a successful start at Bayern Munich.

Kane joined the top Bundesliga team earlier this month and scored twice in his home debut against Augsburg on Sunday, helping his team secure a 3-1 win.

On Tuesday Bayern showed off Kane getting used to his new life by putting him in lederhosen, leather shorts that are traditional in south Germany, which the striker described as "a little bit tight."

Harry Kane shared some traditional Munich beer with his teammates. Credit: Bayern Munich

He was also treated to traditional German sausages and beer with his teammates Thomas Muller and Alphonso Davies.

Commenting on the white Weisswurt sausages, Kane said: "It tastes better than it looks."Kane left Tottenham after months of speculation about him planning to leave the club.

Credit: Bayern Munich

After negotiations began to heat up in August Kane eventually signed on with Bayern Munich on a £100m deal.

Speaking after landing in Germany Kane said: "Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career.

"This club is defined by its winning mentality – it feels very good to be here."

