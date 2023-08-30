The inquiry looking into failings around the case of baby murderer Lucy Letby has had its powers upgraded so it is on a statutory footing, the health secretary has confirmed amid building pressure.

"We will have a statutory inquiry into the Letby murders, into the events in Chester, that will be a judge-led inquiry, as the prime minister has confirmed, and that reflects the wishes of the families," Steve Barclay said.

The minister said he "wanted to discuss the terms of the inquiry with the families" before upgrading it, when asked why it had taken so long.

It is not yet clear which judge will lead the inquiry, with the government still in discussions, but Mr Barclay said "that is something we will announce in the coming days".

A statutory public inquiry is different to a weaker independent inquiry because it is led by a judge who can compel witnesses to attend and charge them with contempt if they do not.

There had been concerns that a number of people who have been accused of not taking tough action swiftly enough after issues were raised could avoid giving evidence, including the hospital's director of nursing Alison Kelly, hospital chief executive Tony Chambers, medical director and deputy chief executive Ian Harvey and others.

The prime minister initially defended the weaker independent inquiry, saying it would be the quickest way to find answers but it appeared almost everyone involved wanted it upgrading.

A whistleblowing doctor who helped stop the murderer, a lawyer representing seven of the families and a former chief executive at the hospital all urged Mr Sunak to put the inquiry on a statutory footing.

Dr Ravi Jayaram, a consultant paediatrician who worked with Letby, told ITV News there are "four or five babies who could be going to school now, who aren't" because bosses at the hospital ignored him and others.

"The fact that it is a non-statutory inquiry just makes me angry more than anything else," he said, adding: "We have to look really at what we want to get out of an inquiry. Yes, for resolution for the parents, the quicker the better, but is the priority speed?

"I would much rather have an inquiry that asked the right questions and took as much time as it needed to get the right answers."

The 33-year-old former nurse was sentenced to life in prison for murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The inquiry will look into the circumstances behind the murders and attempted murders "to help ensure families get the answers they need", the government said.

There will be an examination of how concerns raised by clinicians were dealt with and victims’ families will be invited to both engage with the inquiry, "ensuring their views are heard throughout the process".