Police officers will face automatic dismissal if found guilty of gross misconduct under plans to overhaul the disciplinary process, the government announced on Thursday.

The move is a bid to rebuild public trust and confidence in the police force after it was shattered by scandals, including the murder of Sarah Everard by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens and the unmasking of former police constable David Carrick as a serial abuser and rapist.

Chief constables, or other senior officers, will now have greater powers to root out and sack rogue staff from their forces thanks to the new reforms.

They will now preside over misconduct hearings instead of independent lawyers, who currently make the decisions.

Couzens has been found guilty of three counts of indecent exposure before he abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard Credit: PA

Force bosses will also have the right to challenge decisions they disagree with, the Home Office said.

Officers who fail vetting checks can also be sacked, following the law changes.

The Home Office carried out a review of the police disciplinary system in the wake of the high profile Couzens and Carrick cases.

It is understood the government wants to bring in the changes as soon as possible, with officials hoping they will be in place by next spring.

There has been criticism against the new rules, with the head of the police watchdog previously warning against making chief constables “judge and jury” in disciplinary hearings.

Meanwhile, the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) said the system shake-up will see a return to the dark days with “kangaroo courts”.But Gavin Stephens, who is one of Britain’s most senior officers as chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, welcomed the “sensible” plans.

He said they will put police chiefs “back in control” of being able to quickly remove corrupt staff from forces.

Vetting failings could mean ‘thousands’ of corrupt officers in police

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley began his role in September Credit: Carl De Souza/PA

Sir Mark Rowley has been pushing for force chiefs to have the final say on which officers are sacked since he took on the role of Met Commissioner last year after estimating there were hundreds of rogue officers in his force – but the rules in place meant he was powerless to dismiss them.

He said: “The flaws in the existing regulations have contributed to our inability to fully address the systemic issues of poor standards and misconduct.

“Chief officers are held to account for the service we deliver and for the standards we uphold which is why I have been persistent in calling for us to have the powers to act decisively and without bureaucratic delays when we identify those who have no place in policing.”

Policing minister Chris Philp said police forces across England and Wales could save up to one million hours a year under the plan Credit: James Manning/PA

Policing minister Chris Philp said confidence in forces has been “rocked” and “public trust must be restored”, adding: “These changes will ensure that police chiefs will have the ability to act fast to remove officers guilty of serious misconduct or who are poorly performing.”

Under the plans unveiled on Thursday, a finding of gross misconduct will automatically result in a police officer’s dismissal unless exceptional circumstances apply.

Independent lawyers, who have sat on the panels since 2016, will continue to advise and maintain “rigour”, but now in a supporting role.

The outcome of the hearings will still be determined by a majority panel decision and continue to take place in public.

