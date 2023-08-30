Rudy Giuliani loses defamation lawsuit from two Georgia election workers

Rudy Giuliani has lost a defamation lawsuit from two Georgia election workers alleging they were falsely accused of participating in fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

Former New York mayor Giuliani is currently embroiled in an ongoing indictment that he, Donald Trump, and 17 others conspired to overturn the results of the election in Georgia.

A federal judge has now decided he forfeits another case brought forward because he struggled to maintain access to his electronic records, partly because of the cost, and could not adequately respond to requests from other lawyers involved.

The workers, a mother and daughter, are asking for unspecified damages after they say they suffered emotional and reputational harm - as well as having their safety put in danger - when Giuliani singled them out while making false claims of ballot tampering in Georgia after the 2020 election.

A trial to determine the amount of damages for which Giuliani will be held liable will be set for later this year or early 2024, a judge said on Wednesday.

The damages could amount to thousands if not millions of dollars.

Giuliani has been struggling financially, buried under 2020 election legal proceedings.

He has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges in Georgia and has been released from jail on bond.

Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest stories of the day? Listen to What You Need To Know...